Llegó a pesar 272 kilos... pero no te puedes creer su increíble transformación gracias al deporte

Dicen que la vida te pone obstáculos, pero que los límites los pone uno mismo. Para algunos, esto son sólo meras palabras. Pero para personas como Pasquale Brocco, supone un mantra que dirige su forma de afrontar la vida. Su historia ha dejado atónita a la comunidad fitness, que ha descubierto en este deportista una de las transformaciones físicas más asombrosas que se recuerdan.
Este titán del fitness ha logrado vencer los problemas de sobrepeso que ha sufrido durante muchos años de su juventud, llegando a perder más de 158 kilos. Y no solo eso: a medida que iba obteniendo resultados y disfrutando del proceso, se enamoró del deporte y decidió hacerse culturista profesional, uno sueño por el que lucha día a día.

DAY 1 VS Day 1275!!! No it won't happen over night it's a process that you have to love and trust! A few thing I learn over the last 3 1/2 years!! 1st thing is that it's very possible trust me when I say if I can do it so can you! it's You vs You I mean your the only one that can stop you from reaching your goals and your the only one that can actually reach your goals right!!! You chose what to eat and what not to eat, you chose to work out or not to, you chose to make your dreams reality or just leave them as dreams! You have to believe in yourself and wake up every morning with the positive attitude that you got this! You get back what you put in the universe! It's never as hard as we make it and to truly succeed in life you must have control of your mind! With that hard work and consistency you can accomplish anything! Just know we can't be content but we need to be consistent, work harder then you did the day before, always challenge yourself always make forward progress be happy with your result but never be happy with staying there always want more always make forward progress as human we are destined to grow!! Don't just apply this to weight loss or fitness apply it to life!!! #anythingspossible #teambodybuildingcom #youvsyou #youvsyouchallenge #bodybuildingcom

Según cuenta él mismo en su página web, todo comenzó cuando unos amigos le retaron a hacerse diez flexiones. Confiesa que no fue capaz de hacerse ninguna. "Me sentía débil y avergonzado. Acababa de ser contratado como guardaespaldas para defender a las personas y no era capaz de hacer un simple empuje hacia arriba".
Fue entonces cuando se puso manos a la obra y decidió iniciar el proyecto más importante de su vida: contruirse a sí mismo. Tuvo que familiarizarse con el trabajo duro, la constancia y la disciplina. Reconoce que "los primeros días no fueron fáciles", pero rápidamente empezó a ver resultados y la motivación empezó a ser cada vez mayor. "En los primeros 90 días perdí 45 kilos".
Hoy ya han transcurrido cuatro años desde que decidiera dar un cambio radical. En su cuenta de Instagram, en la que tiene más de 163.000 seguidores, presume de auténtico cuerpazo. Ha hecho de su pasión su forma de ganarse la vida. Es instructor fitness, motivador personal y dietista. Pero no se conforma, quiere convertirse en un aclamado culturista profesional.

Every second you spend on complaining on how hard it is, it takes away time that you can use to better yourself 💯 - Photo by: @ah_fotography

Oh how I thought Popping bottles & blowing money was flexing on them until I started actually flexing on them! People may know me because of my transformation and may not know anything about my previous life all I can say is I have a story to tell I been places and done somethings that should only be in a movie! Im not saying this to brag I'm saying it because I've lived and made a lot of mistakes in my life time! The worst mistake was not actually living, working on a better me, or pressuring my dreams! We can live our whole lives wondering what could of happen or where we could be right now if we had followed your dreams, or if we put the work in to become a better person , or we can actually start working on becoming a better person and following our dreams! Don't be scared to put in the work and take leap of faith it will only be beneficial in the long run! #anythingspossible #saturdays #transformation #motivation #weightlossjourney #teambodybuildingcom

I remember being embarrassed by my loose skin, ashamed that I had it! For months I tried to hide it then I said I won't let it bet me! This picture was taken 7months ago with my coach @bigjeffheezy after reaching every physical goal I set! I could of easy stopped there and let life go on but I was determined to be better So I set new goals one to get my loose skin removed which I had done by @drrepta_plasticsurgery ! My next goal is to not only get back to where I was in this picture but to surpass what I could of ever imagine, but now without the loose skin! When I reach that goal my next goal is to step on stage at the @wbff_official Az show in July 1st! After that I will set new goals all revolving around being a better version of me! That's what it's all about always moving forward never be content! Life will be filled with obstacles that will try and stop us from reaching are goals, we can either overcome them our let them defeat us! One thing I learned don't be scared to fail because thats part of everyone's journey! Instead you need to be afraid of not trying! if there is no attempts there will be no victory!! #anythingspossible #possiblepat #teambodybuildingcom #customphysiquex #nevergiveup #workharder #transformation #lifestyle #goals #gym Photo credit @ah_fotography

