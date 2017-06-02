Llegó a pesar 272 kilos... pero no te puedes creer su increíble transformación gracias al deporte

Este titán del fitness ha logrado vencer los problemas de sobrepeso que ha sufrido durante muchos años de su juventud, llegando a perder más de 158 kilos . Y no solo eso: a medida que iba obteniendo resultados y disfrutando del proceso, se enamoró del deporte y decidió hacerse culturista profesional, uno sueño por el que lucha día a día.

Una publicación compartida de Pasquale Brocco (@possiblepat) el 27 de May de 2017 a la(s) 3:38 PDT

Según cuenta él mismo en su página web, todo comenzó cuando unos amigos le retaron a hacerse diez flexiones. Confiesa que no fue capaz de hacerse ninguna. " Me sentía débil y avergonzado . Acababa de ser contratado como guardaespaldas para defender a las personas y no era capaz de hacer un simple empuje hacia arriba".