Una familia, secuestrada por piratas en el Amazonas, logra escapar usando una tabla de surf por el río
cuatro.com24/11/201709:56
Una familia estadounidense acompañada de una mítica furgoneta y tablas de surf decidieron emprender un viaje nómada desde California hasta la Patagonia. Lo que en principio sería un viaje de un año, se convirtió en uno de cinco, pero con un final inesperado. Cuando la familia iniciaba su camino para volver a casa, unos piratas atracaron el ferry en el que volvían y debido a la desesperación, la familia huyó en una de sus tablas de surf.
The coast between São Paulo & Rio is epic! #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt 🇧🇷
Una publicación compartida de Our Open Road (@ouropenroad) el 25 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 8:15 PDT
When we adults were rock climbing in the magical #ParqueChapadaDiamantina, the girls each claimed their houses and focused on playing. Colette discovered a red rock which she said was so crumbly she made it into a "witch powder." Adam asked what would happen if she added water, and her face lit up. She poured water, mixed it into a paint, made a twiggy paintbrush, painted her sisters face, then asked us to come over so she could adorn us. #Bahia #Brazil
Una publicación compartida de Our Open Road (@ouropenroad) el 7 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 4:20 PDT
Poço Azul- what a gem! 💎 . Inside a cave, sunlight streams in through a narrow entrance, illuminating the perfectly clear water. The bathymetry ranges from 30-100 feet, swimming above the peaks and valleys of turquoise and cerulean transport you to another world. Finally found a place where there was no age restriction, so we all rinsed off and hiked down, down down. . We were sure Colette would love it, but we weren't so sure about 3 year old Sierra. She surprised us by bravely swimming in an underwater cave with zero protests, only excitement! What an epic afternoon! . Scroll for more 👉🏼
Una publicación compartida de Our Open Road (@ouropenroad) el 18 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 12:26 PDT
Recently Emily flew to Peru for work, while the girls and I went on a 500 mile 8 day road trip from Salvador de Bahia up the coast to Recife, Brazil. . It was a big challenge being the driver, navigator, solo parent, peace keeper, & chef- all in a foreign land, but it was a time I will never forget. We had a chance to bond on another level that I am truly grateful for. The first day we made it to the "hippy village" Arembepe where the likes of Janis Joplin and Mic Jagger spent time back in the day. Then we visited Projeto Tamar Sea Turtle Conservation Center. . Then we got stuck in the mud.
Una publicación compartida de Our Open Road (@ouropenroad) el 27 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 5:01 PDT
We couldn’t be more ecstatic to say that WE ARE ALIVE! . The afternoon of Sunday, October 29th marked the beginning of a gruelling and terrifying 100 hour nightmare. Armed pirates boarded the vessel we were on, taking our family hostage in the remote Brazilian Amazon. We escaped on a surfboard and were on the run for our lives until we chose to be spotted by a large passenger ferry on our 4th day in the wilds. Our ransacked van remains in Brazil, but we have returned stateside and are in the loving embrace of our family & friends. . As we process these traumatic events, we will be looking inward to focus on the healing of our family. . We are so grateful for all of your well wishes in these difficult times and want to relay our love for Brazil, which remains even after the hell we survived. . To the Brazilian authorities and the US Embassy for their recovery efforts and assistance in our safe passage back to the USA: our deepest gratitude will not sufficiently address the mark these kindnesses have stamped in our hearts. We bow in deepest thanks.
Una publicación compartida de Our Open Road (@ouropenroad) el 4 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 9:00 PDT