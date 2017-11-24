Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una familia, secuestrada por piratas en el Amazonas, logra escapar usando una tabla de surf por el río

Una familia estadounidense acompañada de una mítica furgoneta y tablas de surf decidieron emprender un viaje nómada desde California hasta la Patagonia. Lo que en principio sería un viaje de un año, se convirtió en uno de cinco, pero con un final inesperado. Cuando la familia iniciaba su camino para volver a casa, unos piratas atracaron el ferry en el que volvían y debido a la desesperación, la familia huyó en una de sus tablas de surf.

Una familia estadounidense decidió hacer un viaje de ensueño hasta la Tierra del Fuego. Adam y Emily Harteau consiguieron dinero a través de Kickstarter, web donde se desarrollan proyectos de micromecenazgo. Gracias a lo recaudado, partieron desde California junto a su hija Colette hacia la Patagonia, con su Volkswagen Westfalia y tablas de surf. Lo que no se imaginaban es que su aventura soñada se vería truncada por unos piratas.

La familia visitó numerosos países y lograron subsistir gracias a intercambio de pertenencias y venta de creaciones hechas por ellos, ya que Adam es fotógrafo y Emily diseñadora de moda. La familia se encontraba tan a gusto que lo que iba a ser un viaje de un año, se convirtió en uno de cinco. En plena aventura decidieron aumentar la familia y nació Sierra.
Con los cinco años de viaje cumplidos optaron por regresar a casa, pero fue ahí cuando toda la aventura se torció. Cuando se encontraban por el Amazonas, el ferry que los trasladaba fue asaltado por un grupo de piratas, quienes hicieron que la familia permaneciese encerrada durante 9 horas. Mientras escuchaban a los piratas por el barco adelante, decidieron huir.
Llegada la noche cogieron una de sus tablas de surf y se lanzaron al agua. Sobrevivieron durante tres días en medio de la selva comiendo frutas e insectos, hasta que fueron rescatados por un ferry que atravesaba la zona, según contó la familia a Abc News.
Una vez en casa, mandaron un mensaje a todas aquellas personas que los ayudaron durante el caótico desenlace: "No podríamos estar más contentos de decir que ESTAMOS VIVOS! La tarde del domingo 29 de octubre fue el inicio de una agotadora y terrorífica pesadilla que duró 100 horas. Piratas armados abordaron el barco en el que íbamos, cogiendo a nuestra familia como rehenes en el Amazonas brasileño. Escapamos en una tabla de surf y corrimos para salvar nuestras vidas hasta que nos encontró un ferry de pasajeros 4 días después en la selva. Nuestras furgonetas saqueadas siguen en Brasil, pero nosotros estamos con nuestra familia y amigos. Todavía estamos procesando estos traumáticos sucesos. Estamos muy agradecidos por los comentarios de apoyo y los buenos deseos en estos momentos de dificultad. Queremos mandar un mensaje de amor a Brasil, a pesar del infierno al que hemos sobrevivido. También a las autoridades brasileñas y a la embajada de EEUU. Nuestra más sincera gratitud no será suficiente para devolver el cariño recibido”.

We couldn’t be more ecstatic to say that WE ARE ALIVE! . The afternoon of Sunday, October 29th marked the beginning of a gruelling and terrifying 100 hour nightmare. Armed pirates boarded the vessel we were on, taking our family hostage in the remote Brazilian Amazon. We escaped on a surfboard and were on the run for our lives until we chose to be spotted by a large passenger ferry on our 4th day in the wilds. Our ransacked van remains in Brazil, but we have returned stateside and are in the loving embrace of our family & friends. . As we process these traumatic events, we will be looking inward to focus on the healing of our family. . We are so grateful for all of your well wishes in these difficult times and want to relay our love for Brazil, which remains even after the hell we survived. . To the Brazilian authorities and the US Embassy for their recovery efforts and assistance in our safe passage back to the USA: our deepest gratitude will not sufficiently address the mark these kindnesses have stamped in our hearts. We bow in deepest thanks.

Finalmente, la policía encontró la camioneta que la familia había utilizado para viajar, abandonada en la selva. 