El acróbata Bailey Payne calcula mal un salto sobre un coche en marcha y salva la vida de milagro
cuatro.com20/11/201717:33
Bailey Payne es un conocido atleta que mezcla movimientos acrobáticos con artes marciales, y ha estado de sufrir un aparatoso accidente que le podría haber costado la vida. El joven americano colgó en sus redes sociales el salto a un coche y como el vehículo le golpea en la pierna al realizar el salto.
Accidents do happen, I was lucky to walk away from this stunt with some bruises on my right leg with some swelling but nothing to serious🙏🏽 by far one of the most INSANE things I've ever done in my entire life😱 🚨YOUTUBE LINK IN MY BIO!!!🚨 #audir8 #luxury #fail #gothitbyacar #baileypayne #goodvibes #badtiming #tricking #tumbling #parkour #freerunning #rosegold #kansas #tagafriend #views #lifestyle #stunts #gotbeatup @tannerbraungardt @jackthepayne @domitrick . . 📽: @jackthepayne . .
Una publicación compartida de Bailey Payne (@bagels_payne) el 14 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 10:04 PST
This one goes out to all the lovely people who said me getting hit by the car was fake😘 here's you're SLOMO clip to help your eyes see better😊 have a blessed day❤️🤘🏽TAG A FRIEND WHO THINKS THIS WAS FAKE😇 #baileypayne #idomyownstunts #audir8 #tricking #tumbling #flying #itsreal #stophating . . @tannerbraungardt @jackthepayne @domitrick . . 📽: @jackthepayne
Una publicación compartida de Bailey Payne (@bagels_payne) el 15 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 9:54 PST
SECRET ANGLE from the AUDI R8 HITTING ME👽👀😱FULL VIDEO on @tannerbraungardt Youtube channel #audir8 #fail #tumbling #almostdied #wanderlust #travel #views #goodvibes #luxury #sportscar #fitness #funny . . @jackthepayne @domitrick . . . 🏎: @tannerbraungardt . . . 📽: @bagels_payne
Una publicación compartida de Bailey Payne (@bagels_payne) el 17 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 12:03 PST