El acróbata Bailey Payne calcula mal un salto sobre un coche en marcha y salva la vida de milagro

piruetacuatro.com

Bailey Payne es un conocido atleta que mezcla movimientos acrobáticos con artes marciales, y ha estado de sufrir un aparatoso accidente que le podría haber costado la vida. El joven americano colgó en sus redes sociales el salto a un coche y como el vehículo le golpea en la pierna al realizar el salto.

Los saltos que muchas veces vemos en las redes sociales no son montajes. Las personas que los realizan se juegan la vida y así lo ha demostrado Bailey Payne, un joven de 21 años que es atleta de ‘tricking’, deporte que combina movimientos acrobáticos con artes marciales. Payne es famoso por sus saltos imposibles y tiene más de 150.000 seguidores en Instagram.
En su último salto, Bailey Payne intentó saltar a un coche que circulaba en su dirección con un salto y el vehículo le golpeó en la pierna. El americano perdió el equilibrio por el impacto, pero por suerte solo le dio de refilón y pudo contarlo con algunos moratones y heridas sin importancia. Sus seguidores le acusaron de que era un montaje porque no se creían que se hubiera jugado así la vida, y Payne demostró desde tres ángulos que el vídeo era real.
El atleta de ‘tricking’ subió el vídeo normal, después a cámara lenta, y finalmente desde otro ángulo en el que se veía todo el recorrido. Payne tranquilizó a sus seguidores con este mensaje: “Los accidentes suceden. Tuve la suerte de poder salir de este salto con algunos moratones en la pierna derecha y algunas hinchazones, pero nada grave. De lejos es una de las cosas más asombrosas que he hecho en mi vida”.
Lo que está claro es que este tipo de acrobacias son de gran riesgo y hay que estar muy preparado y con todo muy controlado para intentar algo así. Bailey Payne tuvo mucha suerte con este accidente en su último salto.