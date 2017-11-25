El 'mermaidliner': la nueva moda de maquillaje que arrasa en Instagram
Noticias Cuatro25/11/201720:01
Esta nueva tendencia consiste en alargar el trazo de nuestra línea de pestañas con un colorido y fantástico diseño de cola de sirena. Las nuevas creaciones están ganando cada vez más adeptos en Instagram, donde se pueden ver diseños de todo tipo y color.
I recreated @giuliannaa 's "mermaid tail liner" look, with a different color palette . . . #selfie #makeup #makeuplover #makeupartist #eyeshadow #eyeliner #graphic #graphicliner #lashes #fakeeyelash #glitter #brows #gradient #mermaid #mermaidmakeup #mermaidliner #mermaidtail #mermaidtailliner #highlight #highlighter #mermaidfantasy #artistcouture #red #orange #purple #blue #green @artistcouture
@Regrann from @lsgmakeup - 🐠🐬Another Tropical Summertime #udm300k / #bbichallenge look!!!! MERMAID/FISH INSPIRED🐬🐠 I know my work with liner is still quite basic but hopefully I'll keep playing around with it and get better cos I really enjoy doing more creative looks like this 🤓 #makeup #mermaid #mermaidliner #tail #fishtail #colourful #rhinestones #gems #fish #eyeliner #creative #beautybloggersinc #morphe #sleek - #regrann
I've been wanting to do this for the looongest! 🐠 here it is. I loved it! I'm so extra I'd wear this out would you have? 😂 ____________________________ @bhcosmetics Brazil palette @nyxcosmetics white liquid liner @ultabeauty liquid liner in teal pearl @craftwarehouse glitter . . . . #mermaideyes #mermaidtail #mermaid #mermaidmakeup #mermaidlook #ocean #mermaideye #eyelook #teal #blue #green #blueeyelook #slay #onpoint #latina #bhcosmetics #takemetobrazilpalette #brazilpalette #maquillaje #onfleek #brows #brow #abh #makeup #eyemakeup #instamakeup #artist #makeupartist #undiscovered_muas #me
🌙🐬🔮Super cute mermaid makeup from Dust & Dancer @kateryanmakeup using her chunky & fine glitters🌙🔮🐬Thanks for tagging babe!! this is brilliant!✨🌟 . . . #glittergoals #mermaid #mermaidmakeup #mermaidgoals #mermaideyeliner #halloween #iridescent #gems #bodyglitter #facegems #eyeshadow #unicorngoals #glitterhair #glitterroots #hairglitter #glittertears #festivalinspo #glitterface #makeup #makeupgoals #festivalfashion #festivalglitter #beauty #mua #cosmetics #dustanddance
