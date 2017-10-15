Nueva tendencia en Instagram: ¿te atreves a probar el 'chinning'?
Noticias Cuatro15/10/201714:09
A todas las tendencias peculiares de Instagram se une ahora la nueva forma de posar en las fotografías. Su creadora, una joven de 21 años de Boston que quiere romper con la perfección irrealista del la red social y propone subir fotografías desde nuestros ángulos menos favorecedores.
Water you doin this fine evening? 🌊
Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 18 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 2:50 PDT
She said, I think I'll go to Bahhhston 🎶
Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 9 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 5:26 PDT
Q: Why was a rooster the first to cross the bridge? A: Because it was a good luck charm for the builder 🐓
Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 6 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 6:06 PDT
Can the London Eye see me chinning from afar?
Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 13 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:39 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Dianne Bondy (@diannebondyyoga) el 13 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 4:55 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Abby M (@freetobeabby) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 8:30 PDT
Oh, so #chinning is cool now? Good, I’ve stored up about 5,000 of these over the past ~18 years ever since I first ruined the photos of our family vacation to Peru. Here’s one from London, July 2016. #london #deadsexy #throwback #fuckyourbeautystandards
Una publicación compartida de Alice (@dinoxaurz) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:06 PDT
Mom vs mom when I fart! Hehe! . . . #mclovinquinn #pointerlab #puppygram #puppylife #puppiesofinstagram #puppy #puppies #puppiesofig #puppyeyes #puppylove #instapuppy #instadog #dogsofinstagram #dogs_of_instagram #doglife #dog #dogs #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #salfidrescue #muttsofinstagram #muttsrock #chinning #mclovinsmom
Una publicación compartida de McLovin Quinn (@mclovinquinn) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 2:23 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Caitlin Holmes (@holmes_caitlin) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:51 PDT
chinning in my room. yall know im barely on ig, right #LMAO 팔로우나 언팔하실분들 지금 시간 드려요..☆ #chinstagram #chinning #턱스타그람 #턱스타그램 #친스타그램 #친스타그람
Una publicación compartida de 반도의흔한15학번 (@kyoovely) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 9:56 PDT