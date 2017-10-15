Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Nueva tendencia en Instagram: ¿te atreves a probar el 'chinning'?

Nueva tendencia en Instagram: ¿te atreves a probar el 'chinning'?Instagram

A todas las tendencias peculiares de Instagram se une ahora la nueva forma de posar en las fotografías. Su creadora, una joven de 21 años de Boston que quiere romper con la perfección irrealista del la red social y propone subir fotografías desde nuestros ángulos menos favorecedores. 

 

Michelle Liu tiene 21 años y es de Boston, y a su corta edad ya ha conseguido más de 16 mil seguidores en Instagram gracias a sus singulares fotografías en las que posa de una forma muy inusual en la red social.
Desde un punto de vista un poco forzado, la joven coloca la cámara por debajo de la barbilla y realza así su papada. Según el diario The Sun, la usuaria pretende animar a al comunidad de Instagram ha seguir su tendencia para concienciar de que la perfección de algunas de las fotografías que se encuentran en esta red social no es real, y que muchas de ellas sufren fuertes retoques antes de ser publicadas. 

Water you doin this fine evening? 🌊

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 18 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 2:50 PDT

She said, I think I'll go to Bahhhston 🎶

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 9 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 5:26 PDT

Q: Why was a rooster the first to cross the bridge? A: Because it was a good luck charm for the builder 🐓

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 6 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 6:06 PDT

Can the London Eye see me chinning from afar?

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) el 13 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:39 PDT
Y vaya si lo ha conseguido ya que la tendencia 'chinning' ('chin' significa 'barbilla' en inglés) es todo un fenómeno en las redes sociales donde usuarios de todo el mundo se han unido a las prácticas de Liu y se han liberado de la vergüenza para hacer ver que nadie es perfecto. 

#chinning hah hah @carlystong

Una publicación compartida de Dianne Bondy (@diannebondyyoga) el 13 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 4:55 PDT

#chinning

Una publicación compartida de Abby M (@freetobeabby) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 8:30 PDT

#chinning

Una publicación compartida de Caitlin Holmes (@holmes_caitlin) el 14 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:51 PDT