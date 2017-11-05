Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

‘La Muerte’ también tiene una cuenta en Instagram

Sí, está claro que Instagram se ha vuelto muy popular. Tanto, que hasta La Muerte tiene una cuenta como ‘The Swim Reaper’, donde cuelga fotos en la playa, lagos y piscinas.

La cuenta es un anuncio de un servicio público lanzado por el Gobierno de Nueva Zelanda para promover la seguridad en el agua. La figura de ‘La Muerte’ intenta advertir a los bañistas de los peligros que les acechan.

Goody goody dumb drops! My fave. #icecream #youscream⠀

Una publicación compartida de The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper) el 18 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 12:32 PST

#tbt reapin’ the waterfalls with my trusty steed #giddyup #mypony #squadgoals⠀

Una publicación compartida de The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper) el 15 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 9:09 PST

They say one in every two guys is a dumbass. I’m going with red shirt #everybreathyoutake #everymoveyoumake #illbewatchingyou

Una publicación compartida de The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper) el 10 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 8:32 PST

This new sign is working a treat! People are so gullible #alternativefacts #posttruth #makedrowninggreatagain

Una publicación compartida de The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper) el 30 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 8:27 PST

Have a brew on me, bro. Have the whole lot! We’ll settle up later 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

Una publicación compartida de The Swim Reaper (@iamtheswimreaper) el 26 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 9:49 PST