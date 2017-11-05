‘La Muerte’ también tiene una cuenta en Instagram
Noticias Cuatro05/11/201711:58
Sí, está claro que Instagram se ha vuelto muy popular. Tanto, que hasta La Muerte tiene una cuenta como ‘The Swim Reaper’, donde cuelga fotos en la playa, lagos y piscinas.
Halloween 🙄 Same deal every year – you all wanna be me. Get your own damn look! Don’t see me dressing up as yo’ ass… "Ooh look, I’m a people. I have skin on my bones and water in my lungs makes me die”. 😂😂😂 Weak. #bitchstolemylook - - - - #swimreaper #grimreaper #halloween #trickortreat #eyecandy #sexyreapercostume #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #picoftheday #dead #beach #pumpkinspicelatte
Thanks for nothing, NZ. I’ll be back, but you guys better up your dumbness game in the meantime. Laters haters! 🖕 #imnotmad #justdisappointed #byefelicia #micdrop
Goody goody dumb drops! My fave. #icecream #youscream⠀
#tbt reapin’ the waterfalls with my trusty steed #giddyup #mypony #squadgoals⠀
They say one in every two guys is a dumbass. I’m going with red shirt #everybreathyoutake #everymoveyoumake #illbewatchingyou
This new sign is working a treat! People are so gullible #alternativefacts #posttruth #makedrowninggreatagain
TGIF! #itsthefreakinweekend Keep an eye on my insta and snapchat this weekend to see me reapin some fools⠀ -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ -⠀ #swimreaper #grimreaper #summer #lovesummer #nzsummer #babeofsummer #hot #sun #swimming #picoftheday #TGIF #beach #jumpman ⠀
Have a brew on me, bro. Have the whole lot! We’ll settle up later 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻
TLC are all like ‘don’t go chasing waterfalls’ but I’m like ‘Jump off them! Don’t check under the water first!' - - - - - #swimreaper #grimreaper #summer #lovesummer #nzsummer #babeofsummer #hot #sun #swimming #picoftheday #waterfall #chasingwaterfalls
