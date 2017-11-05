'Glitter' para resaltar sus estrías: "Nunca me había sentido tan liberada y poderosa"
Noticias Cuatro05/11/201714:45
Una joven artista pakistaní ha mostrado orgullosa en su Instagram sus estrías de una forma diferente, gracias a la cual ha conseguido cautivar el corazón de otras tantas mujeres, que han decidido seguir sus pasos.
RAW -🐯 #glitterstretchmarks . . CollageArt.SaraShakeel . . A beautiful follower wanted me to make an artwork out of her! Let her know she looks amazing! Glitter no glitter! . . #art #loveyourselfnow #now #love #patience #patientlywaiting #lines #tigerstripes #womenofcolor #color #brown #shine #behappy #bfhealth #
Una publicación compartida de Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel) el 1 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 3:46 PDT
I have never felt so powerful & liberated and so fucking proud of mystretch marks in my entire life !!! From where I come from & live , To be on the chubby side or to even talk about stretchmarks is not something one is proud of, i have seen my stretch marks grow from the day i started putting on weight, I'd be honest even before uploading it I was thinking why would anyone be interested in my concept of stretch marks turned into glitter or crystals!!! My god I was so wrong! Amazing people and women are already doing such an amazing job with representing these stripes and cellulite!!! Thank you for a beautiful response everyone!!!! I have been featured on @cosmopolitan & @yahoostylebeauty link is in my story. Support and love yourself for who ever you are! Cause there is someone out there sharing the same feelings as you are! There is one thing for sure YOU ARE NOT ALONE!!! 🌹🌹🌹🌸🌼🌻 #glitterstretchmarks #stretchmarks #happy #inlove #loveyourself #theweekoninstagram #instagram #tigerstripes . . This picture is by one of my amazing followers who was brave enough to share this with me!! Thank you love!!!!
Una publicación compartida de Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel) el 31 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:56 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Isadora 🌹 (@isadorabuencio) el 31 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 3:58 PDT
Stretch marks tell a story that not everyone understands..
Una publicación compartida de Nelli Barsegjan 🦄 (@nelliglam) el 4 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 5:10 PDT