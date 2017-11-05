Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

'Glitter' para resaltar sus estrías: "Nunca me había sentido tan liberada y poderosa"

Una joven artista pakistaní ha mostrado orgullosa en su Instagram sus estrías de una forma diferente, gracias a la cual ha conseguido cautivar el corazón de otras tantas mujeres, que han decidido seguir sus pasos.

Sara Shakee es una joven dentista y artista que se vale del 'glitter' para resaltar la fuerza de las fotografías. En una de sus últimas publicaciones en Instagram, la joven ha colocado la purpurina en un lugar estratégico de cuerpo, sobre sus estrías.
Shakee ha decidido así transformar su cuerpo en una marca de empoderamiento en las redes sociales.
"¡Nunca me había sentido tan poderosa, liberada y tan jodidamente orgullosa de mis estrías!", aclama la joven.
Gracias a la gran difusión que ofrecen las redes sociales, Shakee ha podido comenzar una tendencia creciente en esta red social, donde más mujeres han decidido seguir sus pasos y mostrar sus estrías de una forma diferente. 

I have never felt so powerful & liberated and so fucking proud of mystretch marks in my entire life !!! From where I come from & live , To be on the chubby side or to even talk about stretchmarks is not something one is proud of, i have seen my stretch marks grow from the day i started putting on weight, I'd be honest even before uploading it I was thinking why would anyone be interested in my concept of stretch marks turned into glitter or crystals!!! My god I was so wrong! Amazing people and women are already doing such an amazing job with representing these stripes and cellulite!!! Thank you for a beautiful response everyone!!!! I have been featured on @cosmopolitan & @yahoostylebeauty link is in my story. Support and love yourself for who ever you are! Cause there is someone out there sharing the same feelings as you are! There is one thing for sure YOU ARE NOT ALONE!!! 🌹🌹🌹🌸🌼🌻 #glitterstretchmarks #stretchmarks #happy #inlove #loveyourself #theweekoninstagram #instagram #tigerstripes . . This picture is by one of my amazing followers who was brave enough to share this with me!! Thank you love!!!!

"Seré sincera, incluso antes de subirlo, estaba pensando si a alguien le interesaría mi concepto de las estrías convertidas en purpurina o cristales. ¡Dios mío, estaba tan equivocado!", se pregunta la joven.
"¡La gente y las mujeres increíbles ya están haciendo un trabajo increíble al representar estas estrías y la celulitis! ¡Gracias por una hermosa respuesta a todos!", agradece Shakee.
Según informa el diario Metro, Sara, que vive en Pakistán, aprendió cómo utilizar Photoshop después de comenzar sus estudios de odontología. Fue entonces cuando comenzó a hacer collages como una salida creativa.

❤. #glitterstretchmarks

Stretch marks tell a story that not everyone understands..

