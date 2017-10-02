Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Un joven adicto al gimnasio y la dieta muere de un paro cardíaco mientras dormía

Un fanático del ‘fitness’, obsesionado con el ejercicio y la dieta ha muerto mientras dormía porque su corazón “no tenía  la suficiente energía para seguir latiendo”, según han informado sus familiares.

Sam Standerwick, un joven de 25 años, ha muerto en un hotel de Liverpool después de una noche de fiesta con sus amigos. “Su corazón no tenía la suficiente energía para seguir latiendo y lo dejó de hacer mientras dormía.”, según ha afirmado su padre, Adrian.
El deportista sufría de palpitaciones cardíacas desde el pasado diciembre y un experto ya le había diagnosticado un bloqueo de su arteria coronaria a un nivel del 70%, asociado con enfermedades cardíacas graves.
El día anterior a su muerte, el joven padecía de palpitaciones y, aunque sus padres se empeñaron en que debía ir al médico, el joven, que en ese momento se encontraba lejos del domicilio familiar, prefirió posponer la visita al doctor y salir esa noche, según informa Metro.
"Con 25 años nunca pensaría que algo pudiera ir tan mal. Cuando Sam salió por la puerta esa noche, no pensábamos en eso. Nunca nos habríamos imaginado que algo así pudiera pasar.”, ha declarado el padre del joven.
Entre las pertenencias del joven halladas en el hotel se encontraba un anillo, con el que iba a pedir matrimonio a su novia desde hacía un año y medio cuando regresara a casa.
Además, el fallecido había tenido un accidente de coche hacía dos años, cuando se desvaneció al volante del vehículo que conducía. Tras el incidente fue examinado por los médicos, que le hicieron un electrocardiograma, aunque la familia nunca llegó a saber el resultado.
La familia de Sam está recaudando dinero para que haya desfibriladores en todos los colegios, los clubes deportivos y los gimnasios, ya que creen que contar con ellos podría evitar muchas muertes, incluso podría haberle salvado la vida a su hijo. 
 “La gente se muere por esta razón todas las semanas pero no está siendo informada.”, ha declarado Adrian.