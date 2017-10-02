Un joven adicto al gimnasio y la dieta muere de un paro cardíaco mientras dormía
Noticias Cuatro02/10/201723:12
Un fanático del ‘fitness’, obsesionado con el ejercicio y la dieta ha muerto mientras dormía porque su corazón “no tenía la suficiente energía para seguir latiendo”, según han informado sus familiares.
Literally need teaching how to walk again after that fasted 6am leg session!! Off season definitely on the right track! Time to refeed for the rest of the day now started off with 6 wheetabix with semi 500ml semi skimmed milk and a double scoop of strawberry milkshake whey from @proteindynamix using my @protein_workshopuk shaker 💪🏻off to work I go now #quads #legday #offseason #gainz #protein #carbs #fats #diet #nutrition #health #healthy #gym #bodybuilding #gohardorgohome #fitfam #fitspo #goals #training #picoftheday #instapic #instalike #instadaily #workout #fitmen #fitness #aesthetic #physique #follow4follow #gymlife
Una publicación compartida de Sam Standerwick (@standerwickgymfit2391) el 24 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 12:32 PDT
Loving @beeinspiredclothing new summer range, Casual comfy look got me ready for my holidays Love there stuff! Highly reccomended! #beeinspiredclothing #bee #summer #holidays #swag #tan #picoftheday #fitness #abs #clothing #fashion #look #instapic #fitness #style #fitmen #follow4follow #gym #lifestyle #zante #instalike #instafollow #instaphoto #rayban #armaniwatch #lacoste #footasylum #fashionphotography #fashionstyle #fitfam #fitspo check them out
Una publicación compartida de Sam Standerwick (@standerwickgymfit2391) el 2 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 2:40 PDT