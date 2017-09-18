Pierde 70.000 seguidores en Instagram tras cambiar el tipo de fotos que comparte
Noticias Cuatro18/09/201712:31
Sophie Gray decidió un día que iba a realizar un cambio importante en el contenido que compartía en sus redes sociales. Así, la modelo de fitness prometió que no iba a publicar más imágenes, entre otras, en las que aparecía en bikini. Casi 70.000 personas le dejaron de seguir por esa decisión.
Hi. I'm Sophie, and I did wake up like this. I also woke up hella excited about all of the amazing new friends @wayofgray has gained over the last day. Friends, not followers. I'm serious.. if you guys see me strolling around in the real world, hug me. Get up in my shit and tell me how we're best friends. I love that. It's also this girls birthday so you being here is such a beautiful present. But for real, thank you. Thank you for being here and allowing me to share this message. Thank you for sharing your stories, tagging your friends and getting real about your relationship with yourself. Thank you for wanting #real not #perfect. Thank you for embracing your insecurities and wanting to accept the sh*t out of who you truly are. Thank you for simply being you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Also, you're fucking awesome (in case you didn't know!)
Una publicación compartida de Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) el 25 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 1:25 PDT
Today I had breakfast, went to the farmers market, had chocolate covered almonds, lunch, and this doughnut. I also plan to work out, go to the dog park and have dinner. To some this may sound like a super average day. And it is - but to me, this is the type of day "the fitness @wayofgray" was having me miss out on. For her, there was always a photo shoot coming up. What if those chocolate covered almonds ruined the photos? What if the workout wasn't tough enough? BREAD?! I know this may sound silly. I may be called vain, or foolish or some other word to belittle my experience. Not understanding this experience doesn't mean it wasn't real for me. You may also think I'm encouraging others to be unhealthy, and that's not it either. I understand that @wayofgray's old images may have been inspiring. And, to that I say there are tons of those accounts you can follow for those images. But, I know those images were damaging for many. While I believe we all must take accountability for our experiences, it doesn't make contributing to others insecurities any easier. But, most importantly, those images made Sophie Gray feel inadequate. Everything I did revolved around those photos. I was constantly worrying about my body image because my "worth" through this channel depended on it. Again, this can make me seem vain. But, I was the one behind the account for 3 years. I saw what images performed better. I saw what people wanted to see - fitter, thinner, more defined, & perfect. This is why @wayofgray is what it is now. This is why I'm here talking about accepting the shit out of yourself. This is why I want you to fucking love yourself. Because, if you always think you have to be something to be enough, you never will be. But, if you can wrap your head around the truth that you are enough exactly as you are, freedom awaits you. Freedom from others judgement. Freedom from your food fears. Freedom from your insecurities. And freedom from needing to be someone or something other than yourself. You, exactly as you are now, are enough. PS.. quiz through my link in my bio to see how you feel about yourself! Plus free gifts! 😘❤️
Una publicación compartida de Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) el 26 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 1:20 PDT