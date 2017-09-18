Pierde 70.000 seguidores en Instagram tras cambiar el tipo de fotos que comparte

Sophie Gray decidió un día que iba a realizar un cambio importante en el contenido que compartía en sus redes sociales. Así, la modelo de fitness prometió que no iba a publicar más imágenes, entre otras, en las que aparecía en bikini. Casi 70.000 personas le dejaron de seguir por esa decisión.

A pesar de ese descenso, la que era estrella del fitness en Instagram ha asegurado que no es algo que le importe, incluso se siente mucho más feliz . Además, ha indicado que no ha cambiado totalmente su estilo de vida, ya que este sigue siendo saludable. Simplemente ahora no tiene un régimen de ejercicios y de comidas tan estricto.