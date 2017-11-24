Esta pareja se lleva un apasionante 'souvenir' de cada uno de sus viajes
Noticias Cuatro | Agencias24/11/201717:25
Rob y Joli se conocieron en un viaje. Ambos comparten este hobby y, después de vivir una auténtica historia de amor, decidieron mostrar este sentimiento al mundo compartiendo una foto de un beso profundo en cada lugar que visitan.
Definitely one of the most unique places we've ever visited. Imagine a desert that stretches for miles and miles--but with all of it made of white sand! :) This photo doesn't quite do it justice... We remember this place from the Boyz II Men "Water Runs Dry" music video and never could believe it was a real place and not just special effects! 😮😮😮 #visitnewmexico #alamogordo #newmexico #whitesands #dipkiss #dipkisstravels
Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 6 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 1:49 PST
Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels
Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 11 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 5:32 PST
“For every church in Rome, there’s a bank in Milan!” Well, at least that’s what a famous Italian saying claims. :) If Rome is all about history, then Milan is all about the future... Have any of you been to Milan? We were lucky enough to visit on our last trip to Italy--but only for one day! It sucks to have so little time there. Still, we felt like we really made the most out of it... ❤ Want to know how we did it? Learn more on the blog >>> https://goo.gl/W4VcYy #visitmilan #milan #italy #dipkiss #dipkisstravels
Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 13 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 10:48 PST
Where the streets have no name 🖒 . . . #dipkisstravels #dipkiss #wanderlust #wanderlove #u2 #thestreetograph
Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 23 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 4:51 PST