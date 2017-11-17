Luce con orgullo su marca de nacimiento que ocupa medio cuerpo

Yulianna Yussef ha publicado una foto en Instagram en la que muestra su gran marca de nacimiento como forma de reivindicar por un lado, la aceptación de uno mismo, y por otro, la concienciación. La foto acumula miles de "me gustas" y numerosos comentarios de los internautas.

La joven, que cuenta con miles de seguidores en Instagram, sorprendía a la red compartiendo una foto en la que muestra la gran marca que tiene en el cuerpo. La foto que acumula miles de "me gustas" de los usuarios iba acompañada del siguiente texto: "en mi red social, trato de publicar fotos de lujo que muestran cuán segura estoy de mis marcas de nacimiento, la auto aceptación y cómo he aprendido a vivir con mi Nevus gigante. Pero quiero ser honesto contigo y contarte un poco más sobre cómo me siento físicamente y darte más información sobre las marcas de nacimiento".