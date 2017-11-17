Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Luce con orgullo su marca de nacimiento que ocupa medio cuerpo

Publica una foto en la que muestra su gran marca de nacimiento como forma de reivindicación y concienciaciónInformativos Telecinco

Yulianna Yussef ha publicado una foto en Instagram en la que muestra su gran marca de nacimiento como forma de reivindicar por un lado, la aceptación de uno mismo, y por otro, la concienciación. La foto acumula miles de "me gustas" y numerosos comentarios de los internautas.

Yulianna Yussef nació con nevo melanocítico congénito, una marca de nacimiento que se ha extendido por buena parte de su cuerpo hasta cubrir casi toda su espalda. La joven aunque tiene mucha seguridad en sí misma, lucha a diario por aceptarse y, por ello, está tratando de concienciar a las demás personas que sufran una condición parecida en la piel.
La joven, que cuenta con miles de seguidores en Instagram, sorprendía a la red compartiendo una foto en la que muestra la gran marca que tiene en el cuerpo. La foto que acumula miles de "me gustas" de los usuarios iba acompañada del siguiente texto: "en mi red social, trato de publicar fotos de lujo que muestran cuán segura estoy de mis marcas de nacimiento, la auto aceptación y cómo he aprendido a vivir con mi Nevus gigante. Pero quiero ser honesto contigo y contarte un poco más sobre cómo me siento físicamente y darte más información sobre las marcas de nacimiento".

On my social media feed I try to post fancy photos that showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. But I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically feel and give you some more information about birthmarks. Starting with the hairs, this is a very big and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one😅.Sooo my back is actually fluffy 🤦🏽‍♀🐯 I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me 🌵 ( for those who are interested I do wax around the birthmark only and that is my own personal risk and I wouldn’t ask anyone to follow my example. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like 🐿 on touch?! 🤦🏽‍♀ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the beach..Next- The itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off🙇🏽‍♀ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a 🐒. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself 😩🔨 uuff..I am an adult I now can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. The last one for today is Melanoma. Skin cancer. Anyone could develop skin cancer because of one birthmark👇🏽#photo

Una publicación compartida de Yulianna Yussef (@yulianna.yussef) el 15 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 9:08 PST

Yussef después detalla lo que significa tener la espalda cubierta con cabello más grueso y más denso que no puede eliminar, la picazón constante y el mayor riesgo de melanoma. La mayoría de comentarios han sido positivos pero algunos usuarios le han acusado de publicar la foto casi desnuda como una forma de presumir.
Lo cierto es que Yussef sólo persigue compartir información sobre su condición y difundir la aceptación del cuerpo. Incluso comenzó una campaña de hashtag #perfectionofmyskin para fomentar la confianza en el propio cuerpo, tal y como recoge Fox News. 

I was that girl who was bullied. I was that girl who heard bad words to her. I was that girl who saw rude actions to her direction. I was that girl who did not want to go out from apartment. Isn't it sad when you get hurt so much, you can finally say "I'm used to it"?! But the key is to love yourself no matter how different you are from the standards of "normal". It's all about accepting yourself. Nobody says that it's easy .., but I learned from my life experience, that the way you see yourself and your worth is how you teach others to treat and see you. #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #rolemodel #different #skin #cmn #nevus #beautiful #girl #beauty #beachlife #beach #ocean #sea #seaside #summer #sun #bodygoals #fitness #fitgirl #inspiration #motivation #lifestory #lifestyle #photo #followme #tbt #biki #awareness

Una publicación compartida de Yulianna Yussef (@yulianna.yussef) el 9 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 8:44 PST

"Estoy cansada de ser  intimidada y esconderme de las personas y de toda esta ropa que uso en verano", ha confesado. "Simplemente me pregunté por qué la gente reacciona así conmigo, y la respuesta fue: no sabían lo que era, algunos son simplemente curiosos de una manera positiva, pero mucha gente piensa que podría infectarlos".