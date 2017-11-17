Luce con orgullo su marca de nacimiento que ocupa medio cuerpo
Noticias Cuatro17/11/201710:46
Yulianna Yussef ha publicado una foto en Instagram en la que muestra su gran marca de nacimiento como forma de reivindicar por un lado, la aceptación de uno mismo, y por otro, la concienciación. La foto acumula miles de "me gustas" y numerosos comentarios de los internautas.
On my social media feed I try to post fancy photos that showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. But I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically feel and give you some more information about birthmarks. Starting with the hairs, this is a very big and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one😅.Sooo my back is actually fluffy 🤦🏽♀🐯 I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me 🌵 ( for those who are interested I do wax around the birthmark only and that is my own personal risk and I wouldn’t ask anyone to follow my example. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like 🐿 on touch?! 🤦🏽♀ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the beach..Next- The itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off🙇🏽♀ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a 🐒. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself 😩🔨 uuff..I am an adult I now can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. The last one for today is Melanoma. Skin cancer. Anyone could develop skin cancer because of one birthmark👇🏽#photo
I was that girl who was bullied. I was that girl who heard bad words to her. I was that girl who saw rude actions to her direction. I was that girl who did not want to go out from apartment. Isn't it sad when you get hurt so much, you can finally say "I'm used to it"?! But the key is to love yourself no matter how different you are from the standards of "normal". It's all about accepting yourself. Nobody says that it's easy .., but I learned from my life experience, that the way you see yourself and your worth is how you teach others to treat and see you. #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #rolemodel #different #skin #cmn #nevus #beautiful #girl #beauty #beachlife #beach #ocean #sea #seaside #summer #sun #bodygoals #fitness #fitgirl #inspiration #motivation #lifestory #lifestyle #photo #followme #tbt #biki #awareness
