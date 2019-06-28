Los Warwick Rowers, un club de remo británico, se desnudan para promover la inclusión LGTBI
cuatro.com28/06/201917:45 h.
Los Warwick Rowers, un club de remo británico, se han desnudado para promover la inclusión del colectivo LGTBI, apoyar la igualdad de género y mejorar el estigma de la salud mental masculina. Los Rovers rápidamente se han hecho virales por su curiosa manera de apoyar estas buenas causas y están causando sensación.
Happy New Year everyone, all the best from all of us! It’s time to swap the 2018 calendar for the 2019 one, and put it on the January page. If you still haven’t got yours, it’s not too late to order it from our website (link in bio) #happynewyear #2019 #WR19 #warwickrowers
Here’s more calendar goodness from Aprils past to get you through the week. Looking forward to getting started with our 2020 content. #warwickrowers #warwickrowers2019
Subscribers to our monthly film content may have noticed this friendly feline trying to be a part of our calendar shoot in the Cotswolds. Have you turned the page to see our June calendar stars, Nacho and Alfie? They’re here all month!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #warwickrowers #sportallies #warwickrowers
