Los Warwick Rowers, un club de remo británico, se desnudan para promover la inclusión LGTBI

Los Warwick Rowers, un club de remo británico, se han desnudado para promover la inclusión del colectivo LGTBI, apoyar la igualdad de género y mejorar el estigma de la salud mental masculina. Los Rovers rápidamente se han hecho virales por su curiosa manera de apoyar estas buenas causas y están causando sensación.

El proyecto de inclusión por parte de los Rowers empezó en el 2009 con su primer calendario de desnudos. Este año conmemoran su décimo aniversario y están causando sensación en las redes sociales. El objetivo de estas fotos es promover la inclusión del colectivo LGTBI. Además, los Rowers también luchan por otras causas como la igualdad de género y el mejoramiento del estigma alrededor de la salud mental masculina.
La campaña de los Rowers ofrece una gama de productos a 80 países cada año y llega a más de 140 países, según su página oficial. La iniciativa dona todo su dinero a Sport Allies, a pesar de haber empezado en la Universidad de Warwick.
Sport Allies es una caridad que promueve el deporte como algo inclusivo para todo el mundo, sin que los atletas sean juzgados por su género u orientación sexual. La caridad creció a través del suceso de los calendarios de los Rowers.
El proyecto de los calendarios fue creado por el fotógrafo Angus Malcolm para recaudar fondos para el club de remo de la Universidad de Warwick. Entre los que han participado en ediciones previas de los calendarios esta Tom Solesbury, que llegó a representar a Gran Bretaña dos veces en las Olimpiadas (2008 y 2012).
