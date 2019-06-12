Fallece Gabriele Grunewald, la atleta que luchó durante diez años contra el cáncer: "No puedo esperar para volverte a ver"
cuatro.com12/06/201912:26 h.
Tras diez años de lucha contra el cáncer, la atleta estadounidense Gabriele Grunewald, ha fallecido el 11 de junio a causa de la enfermedad. El marido de la mediofondista publicó en su Instagram una carta de despedida la cual se llenó de comentarios de cariño hacía la joven en sus últimos días con vida.
Today: 10 Years with Cancer . ❌2009: First diagnosis of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, PR in 1500, surgery, radiation. . ❌2010: PR in 1500, Runner-up at NCAA Champs, sign professional contract with @brooksrunning. Second diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer, surgery. . ❌2011: Radioactive iodine therapy, 3rd in mile at US Indoors, PR in 1500. . ⭕️2012: PR of 4:04 in 1500, 4th at US Olympic Trials. . ⭕️2013: PR of 4:01 in 1500, 8:42 in 3000, 2:01 in 800, Fastest mile on MN soil 4:21 (road). . ⭕️2014: US Champion Indoor 3000, 5th place US Outdoor 1500. . ⭕️2015: PR in 800, PR in 5000. . ❌2016: 15:19 5000m, US Olympic Trials Finalist in 1500m. Recurrence of ACC. Major liver surgery. . ❌2017: Another liver recurrence. Ran 4:12 1500 before racing USA Champs on chemotherapy. Immunotherapy clinical trial, radioembolization. . ❌2018: No races but I tried! Oh wait I won the Silo District 5k in Waco! 🤩 Immunotherapy and radioembolization. . ❌2019: No races (yet)! ERCP with stent procedure, new drug Lenvatinib. Still hopeful 🙏 . After all this, I’m so happy to be here and so thankful to everyone who has extended love to me on this insanely difficult journey. I couldn’t do it without you! I thank God for my fam, friends and @justingrunewald1. ❤️ . If you wanna make me smile today and help honor my journey — sign up for the @bravelikegabe 5k for rare cancer research! 🎉 As I’ve had to alter so many of my life’s goals, running for research is one that fills the void better than most. ❤️ . #cancerversary #ihatecancer #letsbeatcancer #beatrarecancers #inspiration #runningonhope #bravelikegabe #bravelikegabe5k
Una publicación compartida de gabriele anderson grunewald (@gigrunewald) el 10 Abr, 2019 a las 3:15 PDT
Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM. Literally the worst timing ever but I’m working with an all-star crew of friends, family, sponsors, and the ACCRF to make sure it’s a great race in St. Paul. . It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is. Cancer is nothing if not incredibly inconvenient and we need more options. I wish I didn’t have to show it in this way because there’s so many people I’d love to meet and catch up with tomorrow (including my grandma who I don’t see very often ❤️). . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. 🙏 Prayers very much welcome. . Have a heck of a time out there and celebrate what you’ve helped support and accomplish through the research grant! So overwhelmed by the love and I can’t wait to hear the recap. ❤️ #bravelikegabe5k #bebrave #rarecancerresearch
Una publicación compartida de gabriele anderson grunewald (@gigrunewald) el 4 May, 2019 a las 7:38 PDT