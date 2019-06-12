PortadaEN DIRECTO

Fallece Gabriele Grunewald, la atleta que luchó durante diez años contra el cáncer: "No puedo esperar para volverte a ver"

Fallece Gabriele Grunewald, la atleta que luchó durante diez años contra el cáncer: "No puedo esperar para volverte a ver"cuatro.com

Tras diez años de lucha contra el cáncer, la atleta estadounidense Gabriele Grunewald, ha fallecido el 11 de junio a causa de la enfermedad. El marido de la mediofondista publicó en su Instagram una carta de despedida la cual se llenó de comentarios de cariño hacía la joven en sus últimos días con vida.

"Sé que nunca podré llenar este enorme agujero en mi corazón o llenar los zapatos que has dejado atrás". Con estas palabras Justin Grunewald, el marido de Gabriele Grunewald, anunciaba que su mujer había fallecido a causa del cáncer contra el que llevaba luchando más de diez años. 
La historia de Gabriele es de superación y lucha constante. En el año 2009, cuando Gabe, así es como se dirigían a ella muchos de sus seres queridos, tan solo tenía 22 años, fue diagnosticada con un una forma rara de cáncer que se encuentra principalmente en las glándulas salivales. Sin darle mayor importancia, la atleta siguió con su carrera deportiva y al día siguiente consiguió un segundo puesto en la final de los 1500 metros batiendo su mejor marca.
Los siguientes años en la vida de la joven estarían marcados por las recaídas, tratamientos y pequeñas victorias a un cáncer que cada vez se extendía más por distintas partes de su cuerpo. Los médicos le detectaron diferentes tumores hasta en cuatro ocasiones y a pesar de ello, y someterse a diferentes cirujías dejando grandes marcas en su cuerpo, Grunewald siguió compitiendo, logrando incluso competir en un mundial quedando novena, hasta que su cuerpo no pudo más.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Today: 10 Years with Cancer . ❌2009: First diagnosis of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, PR in 1500, surgery, radiation. . ❌2010: PR in 1500, Runner-up at NCAA Champs, sign professional contract with @brooksrunning. Second diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer, surgery. . ❌2011: Radioactive iodine therapy, 3rd in mile at US Indoors, PR in 1500. . ⭕️2012: PR of 4:04 in 1500, 4th at US Olympic Trials. . ⭕️2013: PR of 4:01 in 1500, 8:42 in 3000, 2:01 in 800, Fastest mile on MN soil 4:21 (road). . ⭕️2014: US Champion Indoor 3000, 5th place US Outdoor 1500. . ⭕️2015: PR in 800, PR in 5000. . ❌2016: 15:19 5000m, US Olympic Trials Finalist in 1500m. Recurrence of ACC. Major liver surgery. . ❌2017: Another liver recurrence. Ran 4:12 1500 before racing USA Champs on chemotherapy. Immunotherapy clinical trial, radioembolization. . ❌2018: No races but I tried! Oh wait I won the Silo District 5k in Waco! 🤩 Immunotherapy and radioembolization. . ❌2019: No races (yet)! ERCP with stent procedure, new drug Lenvatinib. Still hopeful 🙏 . After all this, I’m so happy to be here and so thankful to everyone who has extended love to me on this insanely difficult journey. I couldn’t do it without you! I thank God for my fam, friends and @justingrunewald1. ❤️ . If you wanna make me smile today and help honor my journey — sign up for the @bravelikegabe 5k for rare cancer research! 🎉 As I’ve had to alter so many of my life’s goals, running for research is one that fills the void better than most. ❤️ . #cancerversary #ihatecancer #letsbeatcancer #beatrarecancers #inspiration #runningonhope #bravelikegabe #bravelikegabe5k

Una publicación compartida de gabriele anderson grunewald (@gigrunewald) el 10 Abr, 2019 a las 3:15 PDT

El 11 de abril de este mismo año se cumpliría una década desde que Gabriele descubrió que el cáncer le acompañaría en las siguientes carreras de su vida. Ella misma publicó un post en su perfil de Instagram en el que hace un pequeño resumen de todas las dificultades que tuvo que superar hasta la fecha. "Después de todo esto, estoy muy feliz de estar aquí y muy agradecida a todos los que me han brindado su amor en este viaje increíblemente difícil", escribió.
Su marido, médico de profesión, estuvo a su lado en todo momento y fue él quien se encargó de dar la triste noticia a los seguidores de la atleta. "El estado de Gabe ha empeorado drásticamente en los últimos días. No hay solución. Hemos tomado la decisión de llevarla a la comodidad del sofá de su casa. Gracias a todos por ayudarla a mantenerse valiente en estos momentos tan duros de su vida", se puede leer en los post dedicados a su mujer.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM. Literally the worst timing ever but I’m working with an all-star crew of friends, family, sponsors, and the ACCRF to make sure it’s a great race in St. Paul. . It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is. Cancer is nothing if not incredibly inconvenient and we need more options. I wish I didn’t have to show it in this way because there’s so many people I’d love to meet and catch up with tomorrow (including my grandma who I don’t see very often ❤️). . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. 🙏 Prayers very much welcome. . Have a heck of a time out there and celebrate what you’ve helped support and accomplish through the research grant! So overwhelmed by the love and I can’t wait to hear the recap. ❤️ #bravelikegabe5k #bebrave #rarecancerresearch

Una publicación compartida de gabriele anderson grunewald (@gigrunewald) el 4 May, 2019 a las 7:38 PDT

Finalmente,  el pasado 11 de junio, el cuerpo de Gabriele no pudo seguir luchando y falleció junto a sus seres queridos, los cuales jamás olvidarán la fuerza con la que esta deportista quiso ganar la carrera más dura de su vida.
Te puede interesar: