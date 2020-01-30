"Solo desearía poder abrazarlos y besarlos por última vez": La carta de la viuda de Kobe Bryant y madre de Gianna tras el mortal accidente
El mundo del deporte sigue conmocionado con la muerte de Bryant
Vanessa Bryant, esposa de Kobe y madre de Gianna, ha hablado por primera vez tras el mortal accidente de helicóptero. La joven ha abierto nuevamente su cuenta oficial de Instagram para agradecer el cariño y las condolencias tras la muerte de la leyenda de Los Ángeles Lakers.
“Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente los necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mí adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos; y mi bella y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble” ha afirmado Vanessa.
En el mortal accidente aéreo fallecieron nueve personas y la investigación sobre las causas sigue abierta: “También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) el 29 Ene, 2020 a las 4:59 PST
La viuda de la ‘Mamba’ afirma que “No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados”.
“Es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir porque Kobe y nuestro bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando el camino. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos por última vez” ha puntualizado.
Por último toda la familia, en palabras de Vanessa hace un llamamiento: “Les pedimos que nos otorgue el respeto y la privacidad en esta nueva realidad. Para honrar a nuestra familia, la Fundación Deportiva Mamba ha creado el Fondo MambaOnThree para ayudar a apoyar a las otras familias afectadas”.
