Un grupo de surfistas vascos ayudan a una ballena varada a volver al mar en la playa de Zarautz

Una ballena ha sido vista en las costas del Golfo de Bizkaia durante varios días. Uno de esos días, el cetáceo no logró combatir las corrientes del mar y se quedó varada en la orilla de la playa de Zarautz. Fue en ese momento, cuando unos surfistas que se encontraban allí decidieron ayudar al animal, empujándolo entre todos de nuevo al agua.

Con la playa casi desierta, una ballena que llevaba días merodeando el Golfo de Bizkaia, apareció varada en Zarautz. La surfista Itsaso Gaztañaga contó al medio "Noticias de Gipuzkoa" como vivió el momento en el que ella y un grupo de surferos, decidieron ayudar al animal: "Estábamos en el agua como unas cinco personas y no nos dimos cuenta de la presencia de la ballena hasta que uno de los surfistas cogió una ola y comenzó a gritar". Ekaitz Zilarmendi, publicó las imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram.
La surfista contó que en el momento de ver a la ballena en la orilla, se plantearon si era bueno moverla, por si le hacían daño: "Hubo un momento de duda en el que algunos comentaban que quizás no había que molestarle porque podría estar enferma. Añade: "Aprovechamos los momentos en los que más agua venía para utilizar esa inercia y empujar".
El vicepresidente de Ambar, Sociedad para el estudio y la conservación de la fauna marina, afirmó que: "Son ejemplares solitarios, si la ballena se ha acercado aquí es porque había mucho pescado pequeño cerca de la costa, pero no se quedará mucho tiempo”.