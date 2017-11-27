Un grupo de surfistas vascos ayudan a una ballena varada a volver al mar en la playa de Zarautz
cuatro.com27/11/201710:43
Una ballena ha sido vista en las costas del Golfo de Bizkaia durante varios días. Uno de esos días, el cetáceo no logró combatir las corrientes del mar y se quedó varada en la orilla de la playa de Zarautz. Fue en ese momento, cuando unos surfistas que se encontraban allí decidieron ayudar al animal, empujándolo entre todos de nuevo al agua.
A group of surfers help a trapped whale to return to the sea. #Zarautz. . Zarauzko suflariak trabatuta geratu den balea itsasoratu duten unea. . . #nature #naturephotography #topcanon #liveforthestory #canon_photos #canon_official #canonphotography #canonphoto #canon5dmarkiv #photography #photographer #photooftheday #photo #photographyislifee #photo_art #photo_collective #artoftheday #artofvisual #artwork #whale #wildlife #majestic_earth #majestic_people #photopills #naturegeography #igerrak #basquecountry @canonespana @canon_photos #euskalherria #nationalgeographic
