Es esquiador paralímpico, solo tiene una pierna... ¡y presume de hacer los mejores disfraces de Halloween

Perdió su pierna izquierda con tan solo nueve años por una enfermedad pero nunca ha perdido la sonrisa. Josh Sundquist, esquiador paraolímpico de Virginia, tira de imaginación cada vez que le toca disfrazarse. Le hemos visto de Tigger, de Winnie the Pooh, de galleta mordida o de candelabro. Sus imágenes arrasan entre los 81 mil seguidores que tiene en su Instagram.

Josh Sundquist sufrió un cáncer de huesos con apenas nueve años. Este obstáculo en la vida no le hizo perder la sonrisa hasta convertirse en un destacado esquiador paralímpico.
Natural de Virgina, este americano no pierde la ocasión de sumarse cada noche de Halloween a las fiestas con unos disfraces que acumulan miles de seguidores en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

Here’s my Halloween costume!

HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6.5 days • Throwback to 2013. The year of the flamingo. • Earlier that year I'd spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, "Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches." A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, "Even better." • That's basically how I get the ideas for these costumes. I'm always looking for things that are shaped like me. Which seems to be an instinctive human behavior. We are always looking for ourselves—in mirrors, on the side of shiny buildings when we walk by on the sidewalk (don't pretend you don't look), and on selfie cams. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ • Like, a computer would interpret the end of that paragraph as a series of unicode characters. But YOU saw a person shrugging, right? So that's how I think of costume ideas. Just like you, I recognize my body within the shapes and characters around me. • My shape, at least in terms of limb count, is different than most people's. It's even different than most amputees, who usually retain some portion of their limb. (That portion is called a "stump"—kind of crude but that's actually the word most doctors use). Anyway, my leg was amputated at the hip, so I don't have any stump at all. In fact, if I did have a stump, most of these costumes (especially the flamingo) wouldn't work. These particular costumes depend on me being shaped in this particular way. • It turns out that that your body is shaped in a particular way, too. In fact, every body is. (That pun was for you, Dad). Maybe your shape is not something you want to build your Halloween costumes around (who would do that? ugh sounds weird). But this Halloween, I hope to be a reminder to you that you can accept—or even celebrate—your body no matter how it happens to be shaped.

Last week someone told Ashley I look good in these fishnets. She replied, "Josh has better legs than I do!" Which technically cannot be true

En sus redes le hemos visto de Lumière (el candelabro de La bella y la bestia), Tigger (personaje de Winnie the Pooh), de muñeco del futbolín o de galleta mordida, entre otros muchos disfraces. Con casi 81 mil seguidores se ha convertido en el rey de los disfraces de Instagram.

Our first Halloween costume as a married couple

