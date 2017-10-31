Es esquiador paralímpico, solo tiene una pierna... ¡y presume de hacer los mejores disfraces de Halloween
Perdió su pierna izquierda con tan solo nueve años por una enfermedad pero nunca ha perdido la sonrisa. Josh Sundquist, esquiador paraolímpico de Virginia, tira de imaginación cada vez que le toca disfrazarse. Le hemos visto de Tigger, de Winnie the Pooh, de galleta mordida o de candelabro. Sus imágenes arrasan entre los 81 mil seguidores que tiene en su Instagram.
Una publicación compartida de Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) el 26 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 4:21 PDT
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6.5 days • Throwback to 2013. The year of the flamingo. • Earlier that year I'd spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, "Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches." A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, "Even better." • That's basically how I get the ideas for these costumes. I'm always looking for things that are shaped like me. Which seems to be an instinctive human behavior. We are always looking for ourselves—in mirrors, on the side of shiny buildings when we walk by on the sidewalk (don't pretend you don't look), and on selfie cams. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ • Like, a computer would interpret the end of that paragraph as a series of unicode characters. But YOU saw a person shrugging, right? So that's how I think of costume ideas. Just like you, I recognize my body within the shapes and characters around me. • My shape, at least in terms of limb count, is different than most people's. It's even different than most amputees, who usually retain some portion of their limb. (That portion is called a "stump"—kind of crude but that's actually the word most doctors use). Anyway, my leg was amputated at the hip, so I don't have any stump at all. In fact, if I did have a stump, most of these costumes (especially the flamingo) wouldn't work. These particular costumes depend on me being shaped in this particular way. • It turns out that that your body is shaped in a particular way, too. In fact, every body is. (That pun was for you, Dad). Maybe your shape is not something you want to build your Halloween costumes around (who would do that? ugh sounds weird). But this Halloween, I hope to be a reminder to you that you can accept—or even celebrate—your body no matter how it happens to be shaped.
Una publicación compartida de Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) el 25 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:19 PDT
Last week someone told Ashley I look good in these fishnets. She replied, "Josh has better legs than I do!" Which technically cannot be true
Una publicación compartida de Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) el 4 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 4:38 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) el 24 de Feb de 2015 a la(s) 5:07 PST
Our first Halloween costume as a married couple
Una publicación compartida de Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) el 30 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 12:27 PDT