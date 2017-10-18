Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Este gato es escalador y tiene 56.000 seguidores en Instagram: visita su perfil y tú también le seguirás

Cuando fue adoptado por JJ Yosh no se imaginaba la nueva vida que le tocaba. Simón es un gato que acompaña en cada viaje este intrépido aventurero. Viajes en canoa, noches en la nieve, escaladas… son el día a día de este felino de 17 meses que ya cuenta con más de 56.000 seguidores en Instagram.

Simón, un precioso gato negro, fue adoptado por el aventurero JJ Yosh hace unos meses. Desde el primer día fue entrenado para su nueva vida: acompañar en cada viaje a este intrépido viajero.
Las redes sociales muestran el día a día de este felino. En Instagram cuenta con más de 56.000 seguidores que siguen sus fotos. Le hemos visto navegando en kayak, de ruta por la nieve, durmiendo en una tienda de campaña o escalando con paso firme.

“Los lugares favoritos de Simón son los de senderismo en Colorado. Le encanta explorar las montañas cercanas donde tenemos cuevas y rocas para escalar" ha señalado su duelo, en palabras que recoge la publicación ‘People Pets’.
Yosh asegura que “la reacción de la gente generalmente es de asombro y sorpresa. Simón se despierta todas las mañanas ansioso por una nueva aventura”.

Aventurero y gato triunfan en redes sociales y mandan un consejo a los dueños de otras mascotas: “Quiero que la gente se dé cuenta de que los gatos pueden ser tan aventureros como los perros”.