Este gato es escalador y tiene 56.000 seguidores en Instagram: visita su perfil y tú también le seguirás
cuatro.com18/10/201711:19
Cuando fue adoptado por JJ Yosh no se imaginaba la nueva vida que le tocaba. Simón es un gato que acompaña en cada viaje este intrépido aventurero. Viajes en canoa, noches en la nieve, escaladas… son el día a día de este felino de 17 meses que ya cuenta con más de 56.000 seguidores en Instagram.
Kayaking kitty - "I'm captain of this here boat, now human start paddling".
Even a cat like me enjoys looking at the sunset. It brings out the zen in me. If only my human @jj_yosh didn't keep me locked up all day. #catoftheday #kittycat #catstagram #catagram #cat #cats #cat #adventurecats #adventurecat #adventurekitty #outsidecat #hikingwithcats #sunset #sunsets #petsofinstagram #pet
Simon says... "I'm gonna kill JJ for making me do this" ................................. ......................... . . . . #cat #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #kittie #kitten #kittensofinstagram #kittenlove #adventurecat #colorado #backpacking #glacier #glaciers #dogsofinsta #hiking #hikingadventures #travel #explore #exploremore #goatworthy #lensbible #instagood #mountains #mountainlife #catlife #ilovecats
Look at me. I'm a jumping cat in the wild. #catsforever #catstargram #catsygram #catsdaily #catsareawesome #catslife #catsnet #catswag #catsrule #catman #kittypurry #kittykats #kittypaw
