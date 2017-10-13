Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

El jugador islandés que decidió jugar con Estados Unidos para vivir un Mundial

Aron Johannson decidió jugar con la selección de Estados Unidos y no en la de Islandia. Ya que según él, obtendría mejores resultados. Lo que nunca se hubiera imaginado es no jugar el Mundial, como le ha ocurrido por no haber conseguido EEUU clasificarse.

Aron Johannsson, actual jugador del Werder Bremen, se ha quedado sin Mundial de Rusia. El jugador decidió hace años que jugaría en la Selección de Estados Unidos y no en la de Islandia porque tendría una mayor proyección. Todo ha cambiado desde entonces.
Cuando a Aron Johansson le dieron a elegir allá por el 2013 entre jugar con la Selección de USA o con la de Islandia, no se imaginó lo que realmente iba a ocurrir tres años después. Por aquel entonces Johansson brillaba con 22 años en Dinamarca, donde consiguió 23 goles en 65 partidos, y había conseguido fichar por el AZ Alkmaar de la Eredivise. Holanda era un buen sitio para ver brillar a un delantero islandés que prometía.
"Mis oportunidades de clasificar para un Mundial serán mucho mayores con Estados Unidos" dijo el pobre de Aron en una entrevista. Meses depués, el fútbol islandés le tildó de 'traidor' cuando debutó en 2013 para el USA Team. Jugó 19 partidos internacionales y fue parte de los 23 jugadores para el Mundial de Brasil 2014. Lo que jamás se imaginó fue que un 10 de Octubre cambiase su destino y su Islandia estuviera en un Mundial y él no. Estados Unidos perdió 2-1 frente a Trinidad y Tobago, mientras que Panamá logró su clasificación insólita con un gol que nunca fue.
El lunes celebró el histórico triunfo de Islandia, primera vez que defenderá su bandera en un Mundial. Lo que no se imaginaba, es que él, ni siquiera se podría clasificar para disputarlo con Estados Unidos. Por no recordar la gran Eurocopa que hicieron los vikingos en Francia... ¡El karma!