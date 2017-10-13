El jugador islandés que decidió jugar con Estados Unidos para vivir un Mundial
cuatro.com13/10/201711:14
Aron Johannson decidió jugar con la selección de Estados Unidos y no en la de Islandia. Ya que según él, obtendría mejores resultados. Lo que nunca se hubiera imaginado es no jugar el Mundial, como le ha ocurrido por no haber conseguido EEUU clasificarse.
The moment I played at the World Cup in Brasil was the best moment of my career so far. To be a part of the journey with the US team was truly a dream come true ! I am very proud of the Icelandic national team – it is an incredible and magnificent achievement. Many of my friends play for the Icelandic national team and I am so glad and happy for their accomplishment – they truly deserve to go to Russia 2018. If all goes well we will meet each other in Russia. Let’s go USA !!! Áfram Ísland !!!
Una publicación compartida de Aron Johannsson (@aronjo) el 10 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:22 PDT