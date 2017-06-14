Hacer ‘pesas’ con un perro, la última moda viral de Instagram
Noticias Cuatro14/06/201705:30
Los retos virales son algo muy común en los últimos años. Desde el 'ice-bucket challenge' a uno de los más recientes, 'el suelo es lava', todos ellos copan las redes sociales. La última moda tiene como protagonistas a las mascotas.
Coach @codyrubel taking the Beach WOD to the next level with the help of his pup. #squatyourdogchallenge
Una publicación compartida de Cróga CrossFit (@crogacrossfit) el 12 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 8:50 PDT
#squatyourdogchallenge #fail #noonewashurtinthemakingofthisvideo #snort #horsedog #grandbleudegascogne
Una publicación compartida de Cayleigh Snow-Nickle (@cayleigh_snow) el 12 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:32 PDT
Some days you just need something to brighten up your feed and make you smile 👱🏼♀️🐶 #squatyourdog if anyone wants to join me in this fun, take a video of yourself squatting your dog or pet and tag me in it! Or just enjoy this video of me and my freaking adorable pet. Disclaimer: if they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking!! #SquatYourDogChallenge #squatyourdog #squatchallenge #squatyourpet #fit #fitness #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #puppy #squatting #booty #colonelthegoat #fitnessjourney #getfit #fitfam @shape @todayshow
Una publicación compartida de Alyssa Greene (@ajgreenefit) el 30 de May de 2017 a la(s) 6:00 PDT