Hacer ‘pesas’ con un perro, la última moda viral de Instagram

perrosInstagram

Los retos virales son algo muy común en los últimos años. Desde el 'ice-bucket challenge' a uno de los más recientes, 'el suelo es lava', todos ellos copan las redes sociales. La última moda tiene como protagonistas a las mascotas.

Ahora, una joven de Texas ha puesto de moda en Instagram ejercitar sus músculos levantando perros. A esto se le ha llamado 'Squat your dog' algo así como 'agacha tu perro'. El movimiento más repetido por los que se atreven con el reto son las sentadillas.

Coach @codyrubel taking the Beach WOD to the next level with the help of his pup. #squatyourdogchallenge

Una publicación compartida de Cróga CrossFit (@crogacrossfit) el 12 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 8:50 PDT

Algunos de los animales aguantan heroicamente pero otros optan por saltar de los brazos de sus dueños a la primera de cambio.

#squatyourdogchallenge #fail #noonewashurtinthemakingofthisvideo #snort #horsedog #grandbleudegascogne

Una publicación compartida de Cayleigh Snow-Nickle (@cayleigh_snow) el 12 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:32 PDT

Alyssa Green, su impulsora, es una joven que se dedica a grabar vídeos de entrenamiento personal. "Si os queréis unir, grabaos agarrando a vuestro perro  o mascota y etiquetadme", dijo. Su llamamiento ha sido recibido por muchas personas y ya se pueden ver numerosos vídeos bajo la etiqueta #squatyourdog.