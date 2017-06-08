No siempre es fácil sentirse a gusto con uno mismo y, por eso, esta imagen en Instagram está demostrando cómo una relación de pareja sana puede ayudar positivamente a elevar la autoestima y aceptar el propio cuerpo.

“Con los años este hombre ha amado cada curva, cada michelín, y cada estría de mi cuerpo. ¡Nunca entendí por qué! ¿Cómo podía amar algo que no es "perfecto"? ¿Cómo podía un hombre que "nació en forma" amar a alguien como yo? No tengo un vientre plano, todo se me mueve cuando camino, diablos si subo las escaleras demasiado rápido, mi cuerpo aplaude (lmao)!! ¡Pero ahora veo que tengo el cuerpo "perfecto"!! Cada michelín, cada curva y cada marca se colocan perfectamente para hacernos a los dos felices! ¡Amo mi cuerpo y finalmente veo por qué a él también!!”