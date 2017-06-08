Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

La foto de una mujer con su marido en bañador cautiva a las redes sociales

No siempre es fácil sentirse a gusto con uno mismo y, por eso, esta imagen en Instagram está demostrando cómo una relación de pareja sana puede ayudar positivamente a elevar la autoestima y aceptar el propio cuerpo.

Jazzy es una usuaria de Instagram que ha compartido una adorable foto de ella y su marido en la playa, ambos en bañador, cogidos de la mano y sonrientes. Jazzy ha querido publicarla con un inspirador mensaje:
“Con los años este hombre ha amado cada curva, cada michelín, y cada estría de mi cuerpo. ¡Nunca entendí por qué! ¿Cómo podía amar algo que no es "perfecto"? ¿Cómo podía un hombre que "nació en forma" amar a alguien como yo? No tengo un vientre plano, todo se me mueve cuando camino, diablos si subo las escaleras demasiado rápido, mi cuerpo aplaude (lmao)!! ¡Pero ahora veo que tengo el cuerpo "perfecto"!! Cada michelín, cada curva y cada marca se colocan perfectamente para hacernos a los dos felices! ¡Amo mi cuerpo y finalmente veo por qué a él también!!”

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful

Una publicación compartida de Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) el 1 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 3:04 PDT