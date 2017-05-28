Pompon makeup: lo último en la moda de maquillaje
Noticias Cuatro28/05/201714:05
Los pompones solían ser una cosa de ‘cheerleaders’, un adorno en decoración o en la ropa. Ahora, tienen una nueva función: complemento del maquillaje facial. Bienvenidos al 'Pompom makeup' que triunfa en las redes sociales.
