El otoño visto desde el espacio

El otoño visto desde el espacio

La NASA ha compartido en sus redes sociales una imagen que muestra la llegada del otoño a Canadá y Estados Unidos. En ella se puede ver cómo sus bosques se han teñido ya del color marrón otoñal.

“La gente se aventura por los picos de las montañas para disfrutar de los colores cálidos de las hojas de otoño. Aquí hay una vista desde un poco más alto. Esta imagen satelital de la Tierra muestra los colores del otoño mientras recorren el este de los Estados Unidos y Canadá”. Con esta breve explicación, la NASA compartió esta imagen con la que da la bienvenida al otoño, que a pesar de las inusuales temperaturas que estamos viviendo, ya ha teñido los árboles de Canadá y Estados Unidos con los típicos colores otoñales.

People venture up high mountain peaks to enjoy the warm colors of the fall leaves. Here’s a view from a bit higher. This Earth satellite image shows the autumn colors as they sweep across the eastern United States and Canada. According to The Foliage Network, fall colors were at or just past their peak in much of upstate New York and the upper peninsula of Michigan the day before this image was captured. As seen in the Adirondack Mountains and Catskill Mountains in New York, peak color comes to high-elevation areas before surrounding lower-elevation areas. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #earth #fall #colors #leaves #autumn #picoftheday #satellite #fallcolors #fallleaves #mountains #newyork #unitedstates #canada #michigan #adirondack #catskill

