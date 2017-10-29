El otoño visto desde el espacio
29/10/2017
La NASA ha compartido en sus redes sociales una imagen que muestra la llegada del otoño a Canadá y Estados Unidos. En ella se puede ver cómo sus bosques se han teñido ya del color marrón otoñal.
People venture up high mountain peaks to enjoy the warm colors of the fall leaves. Here’s a view from a bit higher. This Earth satellite image shows the autumn colors as they sweep across the eastern United States and Canada. According to The Foliage Network, fall colors were at or just past their peak in much of upstate New York and the upper peninsula of Michigan the day before this image was captured. As seen in the Adirondack Mountains and Catskill Mountains in New York, peak color comes to high-elevation areas before surrounding lower-elevation areas. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #earth #fall #colors #leaves #autumn #picoftheday #satellite #fallcolors #fallleaves #mountains #newyork #unitedstates #canada #michigan #adirondack #catskill
