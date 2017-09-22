Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una modelo se gasta más de 7.000 euros para ser hombre y mujer a la vez

Una modelo se gasta más de 7.000 euros para ser hombre y mujer a la vezAria Veach Facebook

Aria Veach, una modelo estadounidense de 29 años, se ha gastado más de 7.000 euros y toma hormonas que contienen estrógenos y testosterona para poder vivir siendo tanto mujer como hombre.

La modelo comenzó su transformación hace tres años, mientras ejercía como un modelo de pasarela masculino llamado Alexander, pensando que había nacido en el cuerpo equivocado. Pero con el tiempo, se dio cuenta de que, a pesar de querer transformarse en mujer, quería seguir manteniendo sus órganos sexuales masculinos.
Aria se ha gastado más de 7.400 euros en su transformación, invertidos en una depilación completa de su cuerpo y en mantener sus hormonas femeninas y anti edad, así como en la viagra que utiliza, según informa Mirror.
Su decisión de vivir como hombre y mujer a la vez le ha llevado a sufrir de transfobia y le supone una barrera a la hora de encontrar el amor. Aun así, la ingeniera biomédica ha dicho que se ha aceptado así, siendo “la mitad hombre y al mitad mujer.”
“Estoy en un estadio con las hormonas donde me siento a gusto viviendo como hombre y mujer a la vez. Estoy asustada de ir más lejos con ellas por el miedo a perder mi función sexual.”, ha añadido.
Además, ha asegurado que está interesada en el futuro de la humanidad, en el que se incluirán “los dos géneros en una sola persona”.
“Todo el mundo está muy polarizado; creen que una persona tiene que ser o mujer u hombre, algo que es falso.”, ha asegurado.
A pesar de la discriminación existente hacia las personas de ambos sexos, generalmente extendida por la industria pornográfica, Aria no quiere cambiar su condición sexual, pues ella se acepta tal y cómo es.
Además, la modelo ha declarado que consumir estrógenos tiene una serie de beneficios para la salud, pues reduce el riesgo de padecer cáncer de próstata y ayuda a tener un aspecto más joven.
Aria intenta utilizar el hecho de ser ambos, mujer y hombre, para crecer en su carrera como modelo y también como actriz. La joven también forma parte de ‘Plastics of Hollywood’, la primera casa de muñecas real, que cuenta con otros personajes que se han gastado, en conjunto, más de 2 millones de euros en operaciones y tratamientos para cambiar su aspecto físico y que participan en un programa de televisión que sigue sus aventuras.
Entre los participantes se encuentran Marcela Iglesias, el Ken humano, Rodrigo Alves, la muñeca alienígena, Vinny Ohh y la 'doble' de Britney Spears, Bryan Ray, entre otros.

A babylonian ✡️ princess turned goddess, «Come study with me at the palace.»... TRANSCENDENT COUTURE Fashion and Jewelry designs by @tatianashabelnik published in @sheebamagazine 📖 _ _ Fashion Designer: @tatianashabelnik Jewelry Designer: @tatianashabelnik Creative Director: @maksim_leonov_lifestyle  Photographer: @maxariaphotography Makeup Artist: @maksmodance Hair Stylist: @maksmodance Model: @ariaveach #published #fashioneditorial #fashiondesigner #jewelrydesigner  #creativedirector #mua  #hairstylist #fashionmagazine #instyle #fashionphotoshoot #highfashion  #glamour #art #modafashion #мода #модели #transgender #ariaveach #vogue #voguerussia #magazine #qatarmodel #dress #dohamodel #luxury #luxuryfashion #prettyfashion #lady #fashionblogger #fashionaddict

Una publicación compartida de 🦂🦁⚕⚔️♂✨🐂 (@ariaveach) el 5 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 6:37 PDT