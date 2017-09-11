Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Sophia Hadjipantelli, la modelo que ha cambiado los estereotipos de belleza

Modelo y estudiante de marketing, esta joven greco-chipriota se ha vuelto famosa en Instagram por revolucionar los estándares de belleza. Presumiendo de su única y larga ceja, la cual le da un toque característico y similar al que tenía Fridha Khalo.

Con medio millón de followers en Instagram esta modelo se ha vuelto una tendencia por destacar una de las partes más características de ella misma: las frondosas cejas que se unen formando una.
Sophia opina que su rostro se ve mejor con las cejas de esta forma natural, sin depilarlas y dice que no le importa si la gente piensa que está bien o mal. De hecho, confirma que hay cientos de comentarios negativos en las redes pero que ella es de mente positiva y eso no le afecta.
“No estoy haciendo esto para obligar a la gente a que le gusten mis cejas. Personalmente opino que mi cara se ve mejor de esta forma. Otros están en desacuerdo, y eso está perfectamente bien.” Confiesa la modelo greco-chipriota en el medio harpersbazaar. “No estoy intentado que nadie se una a la moda de la uniceja. Si me gusta así, solo déjame ser así."
Pero el tener las cejas de un color tan oscuro siendo rubia natural es algo extraño. Por eso explica como sus cejas se volvieron tan negras. Estaba mirando un vídeo de youtube sobre alguien tiñendo sus cejas, y ella lo intentó, aunque le quedaron más oscuras de lo que ella esperaba. Fue su hermano el que le dijo “creo que te quedan muy bien”. A partir de ese momento teñirse las cejas se volvió una rutina cuando sus pelos rubios empezaban a asomar.
A pesar de destacar por ese rasgo característico, también le gusta usar maquillaje muy llamativo. En una de sus últimas fotos de Instagram reivindica: “Llevo maquillaje porque es divertido. Soy uniceja porque es mi decisión, mi preferencia. Llevo maquillaje y soy uniceja porque me gusta. No generalices. Tan solo porque acentúe una parte natural de mí no quiere decir que sea hipócrita por querer resaltar otras partes de quién soy. (…) Soy quién soy porque quiero ser de esta manera. Cuando juzgas a los demás por llevar maquillaje, teñirse el pelo, operarse, o hacerse tatuajes, TAN SÓLO PORQUE TU NO LO HACES, te convierte en algo tan tóxico como todas las presiones y normas sociales con las que constantemente lidiamos. Al final del día haz lo que tú quieras, porque yo ya estaré haciéndolo, te guste o no."

