No vas a creer cuál de las tres es la madre
Noticias Cuatro18/11/201709:21
Kienya Booker es una madre de tres hijos que está revolucionando las redes gracias a su aspecto. A sus 40 años comparte fotografías junto a dos de sus hijas, y es muy difícil adivinar cuál de las tres es la madre.
My favourite #throwback #meandmydaughters ❤️❤️#tbt @kaay.s_ @koliieya.s #motheranddaughter#hypehair #skincare #sundayriley #maccosmetics #esteelauder #antiaging #instagood #instahair #instafamily #instadaily#hair #beauty #black_beautifulclassy#makeuplover #makeup #makeupforblackwomen #benjaminbutton #neutrogena
Una publicación compartida de Kienya Booker (@kienyabooker) el 1 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:59 PDT
#twistout ..... I get the best results when I do it on stretched hair ..... I used @upnorthnaturals go2 hair milk and a bit of Gelly along with their new Healthy Edges Smoothing gel❤️❤️❤️
Una publicación compartida de Kienya Booker (@kienyabooker) el 17 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 6:27 PST
Una publicación compartida de Kienya Booker (@kienyabooker) el 24 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 9:30 PDT
#happyhumpday "you were meant to shine, let know man Dunn your light"✨......... hair: This texture is #kurlnexis 💕use discount code: Kienya10 to save$$ kinkistry.com (16 inch closure, 16, 18 and 20 inch bundles)
Una publicación compartida de Kienya Booker (@kienyabooker) el 5 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 8:19 PDT