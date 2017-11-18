Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

No vas a creer cuál de las tres es la madre

20590334_221711615022123_3275339079222296576_nInstagram @KienyaBooker

Kienya Booker es una madre de tres hijos que está revolucionando las redes gracias a su aspecto. A sus 40 años comparte fotografías junto a dos de sus hijas, y es muy difícil adivinar cuál de las tres es la madre.

Si buscan el secreto de la juventud, esta canadiense madre de tres hijos, lo tiene guardado a buen recaudo. Kienya Booker vive en Nueva Escocia, Canadá, junto a sus tres hijos y su marido. De manera usual, Booker publica fotografías junto a sus dos hijas, de 16 y 18 años, quienes sin duda han heredado la belleza de su madre.
En una de sus últimas publicaciones, Kienya compartió una fotografía en la que enseñaba el antes y el después de las tres, haciendo una comparativa de una fotografía tomada hace trece años y otra en la actualidad.
La publicación asombró a las redes sociales al ver que el aspecto de la mujer no había cambiado, incluso había mejorado, viéndose ahora más joven que antaño.
Desde entonces, Booker ha ganado más de 80.000 seguidores en Instagram, donde sus publicaciones asombran y engañan a todo el que las ve. Juzga tú mismo.

#washandgo 😎

Una publicación compartida de Kienya Booker (@kienyabooker) el 24 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 9:30 PDT