Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

¿Probarías esta hamburguesa especial de Halloween?

22710229_269576803564230_6657805221311283200_nInstragram

Una hamburguesería australiana ha lanzado el que será su plato estrella la noche del 31 de octubre. Gusanos, hormigas crujientes y pan de mollete fluorescente, ¿te atreverías a probarla?

Con la fiesta de Halloween a la vuelta de la esquina, no son pocos los locales que han decidido hacer marketing de esta fiesta, que debe su origen a una fiesta pagana que realizaban los celtas para celebrar el fin del verano. 
Dentro de esta celebración son muchos los restaurantes que ofrecen menús especiales la noche del 31 de octubre o platos específicamente creados para vivir esa noche con más intensidad.
Uno de estos locales es Huxtaburguer, una cadena de hamburgueserías australiana que que ha lanzando a través de sus redes sociales el plato especial que ofrecerá a sus clientes la noche de Halloween.
Esta hamburguesa que contiene panes de colores llamativos, hormigas crujientes e incluso gusanos, está siendo toda una revolución en las redes sociales, donde más de un usuario ha confirmado que sin duda la probará. 