¿Probarías esta hamburguesa especial de Halloween?
Noticias Cuatro27/10/201719:48
Una hamburguesería australiana ha lanzado el que será su plato estrella la noche del 31 de octubre. Gusanos, hormigas crujientes y pan de mollete fluorescente, ¿te atreverías a probarla?
The ultimate trick this Halloween - BUGSTABURGER!! 🐜🐛👻🎃 We're talking ANT MAYO, ROASTED MEALWORMS and a BLUE BUN, with all your fave Huxtaburger goodness. Available this Halloween, Tuesday 31 October, at Huxta CBD only (Fulham Pl off Flinders Lane). PLUS to celebrate Halloween, all Huxta stores will be serving up blue buns for the day!! Do you have the balls to take the plunge? Tag your mates and DARE them to try it... we did 😉 #huxtalife #manup - *Bugstaburger and blue buns available while stocks last
Una publicación compartida de Huxtaburger (@huxtaburger) el 26 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:34 PDT