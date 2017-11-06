Una bloguera muestra lo mucho que cambia el cuerpo humano a lo largo del día

Debido a este motivo, si estamos siguiendo un plan nutricional para perder peso, por ejemplo, debemos pesarnos siempre a la misma hora y no un día por la mañana y otro día por la tarde. De lo contrario, no tendremos un punto de referencia fijo al que ceñirnos.

"Mañana vs tarde. Sólo horas de diferencia. ¡Tener un estómago más lleno después de comer y sin hacer nada más no es algo que deba preocuparnos! ¡Nos pasa a todos! ", escribió Lauren en su publicación, la cual acumula más de 6.000 "me gusta". "A no ser que la causa sea por una enfermedad, en tal caso lo que hay que hacer es acudir a la consulta de un médico lo antes posible", aclaró después".