Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una bloguera muestra lo mucho que cambia el cuerpo humano a lo largo del día

Estas dos fotos muestra lo mucho que cambia un cuerpo en cuestión de horasLauren Tickner Instagram

Tú cuerpo no es el mismo siempre, de hecho cambia mucho desde que te despiertas hasta cuando te vas a acostar. La diferencia de peso que puede experimentar una persona durante una jornada completa puede ser de 1 o 2 kilos y se produce por las diferentes funciones que realiza nuestro cuerpo durante el día. ¿Lo sabías?

Debido a este motivo, si estamos siguiendo un plan nutricional para perder peso, por ejemplo, debemos pesarnos siempre a la misma hora y no un día por la mañana y otro día por la tarde. De lo contrario, no tendremos un punto de referencia fijo al que ceñirnos.
Este dato, quizás desconocido por muchos, es el causante de un 90% de las frustraciones de personas que están a dieta. La bloguera de fitness, Lauren Tickner, para concienciar a la gente de que es algo normal por lo que no hay que preocuparse, decidió compartir con sus clientes y seguidores de Instagram una fotografía suya tomada por la mañana y otra por la tarde para demostrar gráficamente esa sensación de hinchazón que podemos experimentar a medida que avanza el día.

Morning vs evening 😱 Only hours apart. Having a fuller stomach due to eating & going about your day is not something you should be concerned about! It happens to all of us! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‼️Unless‼️of course you suffer from an illness. But 👆🏼here👆🏼I had been on a long haul flight which always makes you retain water, swell up, etc... and I had just eaten a big meal! So the way my body looks on the right is just a temporary thing which will go away through getting back into my normal: aka eating well, drinking lots of water, and doing exercise 🙌🏼 #StrengthFeedGuide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Personally, I do suffer from chronic IBD (inflammatory bowel disorder, it’s different to IBS), which is still being investigated into. The reactions that occur due to this are different to being ‘bloated’ from eating a lil’ too much, or from water retention from a long-haul flight (or something), like the pic on the 👉🏼right. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, moral of the story: if your tum gets a lil more swelled up in the evening, don’t worry! But do see a doctor ASAP if it’s constantly painful and you think it may be of further concern. #StrengthFeed ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mental health & physical health are of equal importance. Please remember that. 🙌🏼 (Sidenote: I am just showing the change of MY body throughout the day, I am in NO way saying that either body shape is better than the other 💪🏼, and yes. I am aware that the lighting is v different too which can also make a difference but this post is focused on bloating and water retention)

Una publicación compartida de Lauren Tickner #StrengthFeed (@laurenfitness) el 30 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 11:46 PDT

"Mañana vs tarde. Sólo horas de diferencia. ¡Tener un estómago más lleno después de comer y sin hacer nada más no es algo que deba preocuparnos! ¡Nos pasa a todos!", escribió Lauren en su publicación, la cual acumula más de 6.000 "me gusta". "A no ser que la causa sea por una enfermedad, en tal caso lo que hay que hacer es acudir a la consulta de un médico lo antes posible", aclaró después".
La joven, cuyo perfil de Instagram siguen más de 115.000 personas, ha usado este medio para derribar mitos con respecto al físico y mostrar lo fácil que resulta falsear un cuerpo fuerte y tonificado en las redes sociales, creando estereotipos falsos que muchos jóvenes quieren llegar a alcanzar de manera rápida, sin saber los efectos nocivos que estas prácticas pueden tener para su salud. 