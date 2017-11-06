Una bloguera muestra lo mucho que cambia el cuerpo humano a lo largo del día
Noticias Cuatro / Agencias06/11/201713:48
Tú cuerpo no es el mismo siempre, de hecho cambia mucho desde que te despiertas hasta cuando te vas a acostar. La diferencia de peso que puede experimentar una persona durante una jornada completa puede ser de 1 o 2 kilos y se produce por las diferentes funciones que realiza nuestro cuerpo durante el día. ¿Lo sabías?
Morning vs evening 😱 Only hours apart. Having a fuller stomach due to eating & going about your day is not something you should be concerned about! It happens to all of us! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‼️Unless‼️of course you suffer from an illness. But 👆🏼here👆🏼I had been on a long haul flight which always makes you retain water, swell up, etc... and I had just eaten a big meal! So the way my body looks on the right is just a temporary thing which will go away through getting back into my normal: aka eating well, drinking lots of water, and doing exercise 🙌🏼 #StrengthFeedGuide ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Personally, I do suffer from chronic IBD (inflammatory bowel disorder, it’s different to IBS), which is still being investigated into. The reactions that occur due to this are different to being ‘bloated’ from eating a lil’ too much, or from water retention from a long-haul flight (or something), like the pic on the 👉🏼right. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So, moral of the story: if your tum gets a lil more swelled up in the evening, don’t worry! But do see a doctor ASAP if it’s constantly painful and you think it may be of further concern. #StrengthFeed ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mental health & physical health are of equal importance. Please remember that. 🙌🏼 (Sidenote: I am just showing the change of MY body throughout the day, I am in NO way saying that either body shape is better than the other 💪🏼, and yes. I am aware that the lighting is v different too which can also make a difference but this post is focused on bloating and water retention)
Una publicación compartida de Lauren Tickner #StrengthFeed (@laurenfitness) el 30 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 11:46 PDT