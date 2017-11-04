Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Así respondió una embarazada a las críticas a su falta de barriga con seis meses

Yiota KouzoukasInstagram

Contar la vida en las redes sociales expone a los comentarios críticos y a los mensajes malintencionados. Por eso, esta  madre embarazada dio una lección a todos aquellos que la criticaron por tener poca barriga con seis meses de embarazo.

Yiota Kouzoukas, copropietaria de la tienda online de ropa Sabo Skirt, decidió que, aunque no estaba molesta por los comentarios, ni la afectaban, estaría bien educar a todas aquellas personas que opinaban sin saber y explicarles que su falta de barriga se debe a un útero retrovertido:
“Durante los primeros 4 meses de mi embarazo, mi útero estuvo retrovertido / inclinado, lo que significa que mi barriga estaba creciendo hacia atrás en mi cuerpo en lugar de hacia afuera. A la mayoría de las personas con este tipo de útero se les cambia hacia adelante alrededor de las 12 semanas y  la tripa continúa creciendo hacia afuera como lo haría normalmente. Mi útero no se "giró hacia adelante" hasta bien entrada la gestación de los 4 meses debido a la posición inclinada hacia atrás junto con la cicatrización de una endometriosis de hace una década que tengo en mis ligamentos uterosacros. Básicamente, estos ligamentos actúan como anclajes que mantienen mi útero "hacia adentro" en lugar de "hacia fuera", por lo que [mi barriga] parece más pequeña que la de la mayoría de las personas durante los primeros 4 ó 5 meses. Ahora, a los 6 meses de embarazo, está creciendo hacia adelante como todas los demás, mientras que las cicatrices en mis ligamentos se van desintegrando lentamente. Mi torso también es corto y mi estómago está tonificado de forma natural, lo que hace que mi barriga esté muy apretada, así que he tenido que detener personalmente todos los ejercicios abdominales para evitar cualquier problema con la posible separación abdominal”.
Yiota explica que el bebé y ella están sanos. “Eso es todo lo que importa. Nuestros cuerpos y barrigas son todos diferentes y nuestras formas y tamaños son todos diferentes también”, concluye.

*BUMP SIZE* I receive a lot of DMs and comments regarding the size of my bump, which is why I want to explain a few things about my body. Not that I’m upset/affected by these comments at all, but more for the reason of educating in the hope that some people are less judgemental on others and even themselves. For the first 4 months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that I was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards. Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would. My uterus didn’t “flip forward” until well into being 4 months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments. Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus “inside” rather than “outside”, which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first 4 or 5 months. Now, at #6monthspregnant I’m growing forwards just like everyone else while the scarring on my ligaments slowly breaks down. My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I’ve had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation. This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else. I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters. Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Yiota Kouzoukas (@yiota) el 9 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 2:53 PDT