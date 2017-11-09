Luce con orgullo su bolsa de colostomía al convertirse en campeona mundial de culturismo

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Luce con orgullo su bolsa de colostomía al convertirse en campeona mundial de culturismocuatro.com

Zoey Wright lleva una bolsa de colostomía tras superar una enfermedad intestinal grave. Lejos de condicionar su vida, esta joven inglesa se ha convertido ahora, con mucho esfuerzo y tesón, en campeona mundial de culturismo. Un título con el que ella celebra la salud.

A Zoey Wright le quitaron el intestino grueso hace tres años cuando tenía 25. Sufría fatiga crónica y diarrea recurrente a causa de una colitis ulcerosa, unos síntomas que ella misma reconoce que ignoró como "adolescente típica que era".
Su nueva vida pegada a una bolsa de colostomía comenzó cuando estudiaba en la universidad y se tuvo que someter a una gran operación que le mantuvo en cama cuatro semanas. Fue precisamente en ese duro momento cuando la joven inglesa, residente en Peryn, decidió cumplir el sueño de convetirse en una culturista de élite.
"Quería hacer algo que nunca había hecho antes y algo que parecía imposible de lograr", reconoce Zoey, según recoge The New Yok Post. Y lo consiguió. Tras unos años de intenso trabajo diario y haciendo frente día a día a su dolencia, Zoey ha sido coronada número uno en el Campeonato Mundial de Pure Elite.
"Ahora estoy enamorada de entrenar y competir, y el título mundial es una celebración de salud. He logrado lo imposible", apunta Zoey feliz de haber alcanzado su sueño.

Sorry its a little late but here's a snippet of my latest YouTube upload (direct link is in my bio @zoeywrightfitness) This was my last session before hitting the @pca_official stage last weekend! I only have 13 days now until my final show of the year and I would be lying if I said I'm not struggling... by the end of this prep I would have dieted for a total of 18 weeks... this is the longest I have ever done.. bodybuilding isn't just spending 1/2 hours a day in the gym... its what you do outside of it that really counts. I have dedicated every part of myself to this prep and so has @conorhyde92 and if it wasn't for him some days I wouldn't of carried on.. so thank you Conor! 13 days until you get your girlfriend back! Its a selfish sport, it has to be. But having someone there who understands that makes the journey a hell of lot easier.. I'm looking forward to facing new challenges next year, but most importantly I'm looking forward to a massive pizza & REST! Shot & edited by @adamdrakedidit location @flexsifitness Gym outfit @chronicallymotivated

Una publicación compartida de Zoey Wright Pro Fitness Model (@zoeywrightfitness) el 15 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 10:05 PDT