Luce con orgullo su bolsa de colostomía al convertirse en campeona mundial de culturismo
Noticias Cuatro09/11/201711:10
Zoey Wright lleva una bolsa de colostomía tras superar una enfermedad intestinal grave. Lejos de condicionar su vida, esta joven inglesa se ha convertido ahora, con mucho esfuerzo y tesón, en campeona mundial de culturismo. Un título con el que ella celebra la salud.
Sorry its a little late but here's a snippet of my latest YouTube upload (direct link is in my bio @zoeywrightfitness) This was my last session before hitting the @pca_official stage last weekend! I only have 13 days now until my final show of the year and I would be lying if I said I'm not struggling... by the end of this prep I would have dieted for a total of 18 weeks... this is the longest I have ever done.. bodybuilding isn't just spending 1/2 hours a day in the gym... its what you do outside of it that really counts. I have dedicated every part of myself to this prep and so has @conorhyde92 and if it wasn't for him some days I wouldn't of carried on.. so thank you Conor! 13 days until you get your girlfriend back! Its a selfish sport, it has to be. But having someone there who understands that makes the journey a hell of lot easier.. I'm looking forward to facing new challenges next year, but most importantly I'm looking forward to a massive pizza & REST! Shot & edited by @adamdrakedidit location @flexsifitness Gym outfit @chronicallymotivated
