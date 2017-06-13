Con las fotografías pretende romper tabúes y enseñar otra de las realidades de ser madre. "Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales. Algunas trabajan duro para ellos y otras no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no".

"Tantas veces he dudado de mi cuerpo" pero su cuerpo " ha hecho todo lo que siempre quisiera que hiciera". "Claro que no es de revista pero para mí y mi marido, es el lugar en el que crecieron nuestros bebés. Es el lugar donde todo lo que amamos comenzó".

"Creo que debería ser consciente de que no usé la palabra 'real' en ninguno de mis posts. Creo que todos los cuerpos de las mujeres son reales ", explicó Mel. "Algunos trabajan duro para ellos y otros no. Algunas mujeres se recuperan, otras no. Algunas mujeres entrenan duro, otras no", añadió. "Y sólo porque sientas que no encajas en una de estas categorías, no te hace menos 'real'".