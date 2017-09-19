Imprimen en 3D parte del cráneo de una modelo que sufrió un grave accidente
Noticias Cuatro19/09/201706:30
Un grupo de expertos ha reconstruido gracias a una impresora 3D parte del cráneo dañado de una modelo británica después de que esta sufriera un accidente, según informa el periódico 'Mirror'. Francesca Chelsea Burr cayó por las escaleras y se fracturó el cráneo además de la mandíbula y la nariz. Ahora ha podido recuperar la parte del cráneo dañada con una placa de titanio a medida.
My life and body changed on 18th November after I had a seizure at the top of my stairs and fractured my skull in 5 places damaging my brain and breaking a lot of bones. NH-YES! • These photos are unapologetic (and unflattering 😂) but please don't look if you get grossed out by medical images; they're vivid details of my progress and I know they're pretty gross! No offence will be taken! • A couple of weeks ago I met with my neurosurgeon at Addenbrookes in Cambridge where I was flown by the Air Ambulance in a helicopter after being placed in an induced coma for just short of a month. I've been given the go-ahead to fly most neurological progress is exceptional! As we saw the videos and pictures, the surgeon said to my mama and I 'This is a rare thing to survive. I'm very happy to see you walk in the door, to be speaking and moving...' at which point our hearts melted ♥♥♥ • The first video is a short clip detailing the most severe skull fracture which caused most of the brain trauma I suffered and am recovering from. The second image is an x-ray and the darker parts of this particular segment show where the haemorrhage affected that part of my brain and caused severe brain injury. • The next image is me with my angel of a mother and shows how I looked once my neurosurgeon removed a large portion of my skull to try and alleviate pressure and all of the blood which was swelling across my brain. I was without that part of my skull until last couple of days in January this year when it was replaced with a titanium plate ('cranioplasty') which was made using a 3D printer to fit my skull perfectly. How bloody cool is that?! #RoboBurr • The next few images show my development since the metal plate operation, including 67 metal staples and a badass Viking half skinhead! My wonderful friends CJ and Lexi came to visit me as a surprise and Bert was obviously in love with them too!!! ♥ • The last image was me a couple of weeks ago and apparently I'm a moody cow haha but now that I've survived such a dangerous & unfortunate circumstance thanks to our health care institution and with the love and support of incredible friends & family ♥♥♥ I LOVE YOU xXx @nhsmillion
I'm still healing up in hospital but will be getting a visit from Bert this weekend!!! Cannot bloody wait 😍 No trouble, Love over everything 💙💖💛
