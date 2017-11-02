Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Encuentran con vida en la jungla del Amazonas a la familia que logró huir de unos piratas fluviales

Los Harteau fueron atacados por unos piratas fluviales, los que les convirtieron en rehenes durante varias horas, sin embargo, lograron escapar de sus captores dejando sus pertenencias atrás.

La familia estadounidense desaparecida el domingo en la jungla del Amazonas en Brasil fue encontrada el miércoles con vida. De acuerdo con el Departamento de Seguridad Pública del estado brasileño de Pará, los californianos fueron localizados por unos lugareños cerca del río Jacaré-Grande, informa O Globo. Aunque sufren de algunas picaduras de insectos y varios arañazos, la familia estaba en buenas condiciones.
Adam y Emily Harteau y sus dos hijas de 3 y 7 años se encontraban navegando hacia la ciudad de Breves cuando unos hombres armados tomaron su embarcación y desviaron su ruta hasta la localidad de Porto dos Dias. Una vez allí, la tripulación y los pasajeros fueron tomados como rehenes, pero los Harteau lograron escapar dejando sus pertenencias atrás.

May 3, 2009 in the early morning hours, our son Aaro was stillborn. . 8lb, 6oz 24" long with dark hair and hazel eyes, he was a loved and beautiful boy. He loved to dance to reggae in Mamas belly & wiggle close to Daddy's hand when he'd talk in, whispering secrets. We navigated the dark terrain of mourning his all too short life with the incredible support of friends and family. And on his first anniversary, Colette was conceived; Aaro gifted her to us, so we would never doubt his astral guidance. . Dragonflies came as animal guides, appearing over the years to remind us of our interconnection. . Here, in the wilds of Brazil, our boy Aaro showed up and landed right on Sierra's nose which sent her into fits of giggles. Colette screaming with glee "Hi Aaro!" and we all know it is just as it should be.

Cuando la policía llegó al lugar de los hechos, no había ni rastro de la familia, pero, sin embargo, si encontraron la furgoneta que la familia había usado paras desplazarse durante su viaje, según informa RT.
La aventura de esta familia americana empezó en 2012, cuando decidieron viajar durante un año entero desde California hasta la Tierra del Fuego, en Chile. Después de cinco meses viajando, la familia decidió extender el viaje de manera indefinida, visitando más de 14 países en todo este tiempo.
Además, la pareja creó una página web para compartir sus experiencias e información durante el viaje. También son asiduos a compartir contenido por sus redes sociales, de hecho, publican con mucha frecuencia en Instagram, cuya última publicación data del 28 de octubre.
La familia quería que su página "sirviera como un retrato familiar moderno, mientras se despojaban de su manto de confort para reexaminar el sueño americano". Con su iniciativa, los Harteau buscan "inspirar a otros a que crean, coman bien, pasen tiempo juntos y se aventuren en sus propios jardines".