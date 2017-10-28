Consigue perder 25 kilos a base de productos integrales y batidos

Una chica de origen australiano, Georgie Thomas, pesaba 82 kilos y no estaba a gusto con su cuerpo. Así que, por salud y por su situación laboral decidió ponerse a dieta y perder peso. Redujo la cantidad de calorías que estaba consumiendo en un esfuerzo por adelgazar . Esto, sumado a un entrenamiento diario hizo que la joven perdiese 25 kilos.

“¿Obtuve algunos resultados? Sí, pero ¿podían mantenerse, hacerme sentir bien y convertirse en un verdadero cambio de estilo de vida? No y yo estaba atrapado en un círculo vicioso . "No pude seguir así por mucho tiempo, me agotaron y llegó al punto en que nunca pensé que alcanzaría mis objetivos ", continuó.