Consigue perder 25 kilos a base de productos integrales y batidos

Georgie Thomas, una joven de 26 años que vive en Australia, decidió bajar de peso y seguir una dieta para mejorar su salud. Tras probar varias dietas convencionales sin conseguir un gran resultado, decidió hacer una dieta sana y equilibrada basada en alimentos integrales y batidos.

Una chica de origen australiano, Georgie Thomas, pesaba 82 kilos y no estaba a gusto con su cuerpo. Así que, por salud y por su situación laboral decidió ponerse a dieta y perder peso. Redujo la cantidad de calorías que estaba consumiendo en un esfuerzo por adelgazar. Esto, sumado a un entrenamiento diario hizo que la joven perdiese 25 kilos.
"Cuando probé a bajar de peso en mi primer año de universidad, probé Body Trim, Lite y Aasy y luego, cuando terminé Human Movement y pasé a Fisiología del ejercicio, traté de hacer las cosas según el libro y de comer y ejercitarme más para alcanzar mis metas ", escribió en Instagram.

I was asked recently to share my story and produce 10-15 before photos. I couldn’t. I had to ask Mum because I deleted every single photo and tore photos up of myself from back in the day because I didn’t want to identify myself as that person, I knew I wanted to be different, I also knew I needed some eyebrows 😂. I used to hate the gym, eat low density foods, carry a lot of extra weight and had zero confidence. After years of trying, failing, and trying again. I finally found a program that wasn’t a diet but was a real lifestyle change that worked. It genuinely changed my life and helped me lose over 20kg and helped me get the confidence to go back into the gym. Today I look back at that first photo and don’t even know who it’s is, because today I am so happy, I love on my body instead of hate, I treat it the way it deserves, I have balance in my life, I’m not scared of summer and I don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying delicious food and wine anymore. That’s exactly how it should be and you shouldn’t settle for less.

Una publicación compartida de G E O R G I E T H O M A S (@georgiethomas) el 25 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 3:22 PDT

“¿Obtuve algunos resultados? Sí, pero ¿podían mantenerse, hacerme sentir bien y convertirse en un verdadero cambio de estilo de vida? No y yo estaba atrapado en un círculo vicioso. "No pude seguir así por mucho tiempo, me agotaron y llegó al punto en que nunca pensé que alcanzaría mis objetivos ", continuó.
"Eso es hasta que decidí probar un programa que incluía alimentos integrales, batidos de vitaminas y proteínas y ayuno intermitente" concluyó. Así que Georgie, tres años y medio más tarde y un radical cambio de estilo de vida consiguió pesar 58 kilos.