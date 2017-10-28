Consigue perder 25 kilos a base de productos integrales y batidos
Georgie Thomas, una joven de 26 años que vive en Australia, decidió bajar de peso y seguir una dieta para mejorar su salud. Tras probar varias dietas convencionales sin conseguir un gran resultado, decidió hacer una dieta sana y equilibrada basada en alimentos integrales y batidos.
I was asked recently to share my story and produce 10-15 before photos. I couldn’t. I had to ask Mum because I deleted every single photo and tore photos up of myself from back in the day because I didn’t want to identify myself as that person, I knew I wanted to be different, I also knew I needed some eyebrows 😂. I used to hate the gym, eat low density foods, carry a lot of extra weight and had zero confidence. After years of trying, failing, and trying again. I finally found a program that wasn’t a diet but was a real lifestyle change that worked. It genuinely changed my life and helped me lose over 20kg and helped me get the confidence to go back into the gym. Today I look back at that first photo and don’t even know who it’s is, because today I am so happy, I love on my body instead of hate, I treat it the way it deserves, I have balance in my life, I’m not scared of summer and I don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying delicious food and wine anymore. That’s exactly how it should be and you shouldn’t settle for less.
Goal for the next 6-8 weeks. Get tummy back to being flatter like on this day but with hopefully more muscle and curve around my booty as I've been trying to build it. Looking back at this photo that was taken in my first 16 weeks I can tell how different my bum is so I can't wait to take some more fat off and see what's there!
