Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Este padre muestra "las secuelas" de la paternidad y la maternidad

Este padre muestra "las secuelas" de la paternidad y la maternidadGtres

La paternidad pasa factura y sino que se lo digan Mike Julianelle, un padre que ha compartido en Instagram una foto en la que se le ve en el año 2006, antes de tener hijos, y en el 2016, cuando ya tiene dos pequeños. El cambio es evidente, mientras que en la primera se muestra jovial, en la segunda se le ve visiblemente cansado. Tras esta publicación, muchos padres se han unido a esta tendencia.

Mike Julianelle publica a través de su cuenta en Instagram fotografías de cómo los hijos cambian la vida de los padres en cuanto a su hogar y forma de vida se refiere.
Pero Mike también ha publicado una fotografía tomada en el año 2006, antes de que fuese padre. A la derecha de esta, y a modo de comparación, se muestra otra fotografía suya del año 2016 donde se puede apreciar el cambio físico que ha experimentado.
"¿Quieres ver algo REALMENTE aterrador? ¡Aquí estoy yo, antes y después de tener hijos! ", escribió Mike debajo de las imágenes. Tras esta publicación, recibió un mensaje de un usuario que le sugería que animase a sus seguidores a que ellos también compartiesen estas fotos, y así fue. 
Tras ello, Mike comenzó a publicar en Instagram las fotografías que le esteban haciendo llegar los usuarios. En ellas, numerosos padres mostraban su antes y después en la paternidad y la maternidad. Ya son más de una docena de fotos las que ha compartido en la red. 
"Obviamente, esto está destinado a ser alegre, y nadie está culpando seriamente a sus hijos por el estado de sus caras o vidas, excepto yo cuando culpo a mis hijos por el estado de mi cara y mi vida, que es básicamente todo lo que hago en mi blog y página de Facebook y Twitter ", ha asegurado el protagonista. 
La intención de Mike es que las imágenes hagan reír a la gente y que los padres sepan que no están solos.