Este padre muestra "las secuelas" de la paternidad y la maternidad
Noticias Cuatro23/10/201712:41
La paternidad pasa factura y sino que se lo digan Mike Julianelle, un padre que ha compartido en Instagram una foto en la que se le ve en el año 2006, antes de tener hijos, y en el 2016, cuando ya tiene dos pequeños. El cambio es evidente, mientras que en la primera se muestra jovial, en la segunda se le ve visiblemente cansado. Tras esta publicación, muchos padres se han unido a esta tendencia.
Wanna see something REALLY scary? Here’s me, before and after I had kids! Want to play along? This October, I’m opening up @gottoddlered to your submissions of your scariest “Before and After Kids” pics! If you’re not afraid, send your photos - and your IG name if you want me to share it - to gottoddlered@gmail.com and let the nightmares begin! . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life
Like the rest of us, Storm here has accepted her fate. Because what else can you do? Besides drink a lot and create social media accounts dedicated to moving your kids? But that might be just me. . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life #parenthood
I’ll never get over seeing faces change from vibrant and happy to totally spent and resigned. Like @little__moo’s! HAVE KIDS, THEY SAID. . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life #parenthood
From double-fisting whiskey to double-fisting coffee. It’s the parenting circle of life! (Yes, I know that’s not an actual circle, get off me!) via @aprilw18 . . . #gottoddlered #parenting #beforeandafter #kids #moms #dads #momlife #dadlife #parenthood #halloween #life #parenthood
