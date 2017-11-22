Una modelo de talla grande reivindica sus curvas a través de las redes sociales

"He tenido momentos en los que las personas me han dicho que no debería usar una determinada prenda porque no está hecha para personas de mi talla. La gente me ha dicho que no debería compartir fotos mías porque las hace sentir mal", confiesa la joven, y añade que "parece que estoy constantemente embarazada y la gente me ha dicho que debería cubrirme porque no quieren ver mi grasa volando por todos lados".