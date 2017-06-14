Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

La Policía de San Francisco activa la alerta por un tiroteo

La Policía de San Francisco, EEUU, ha informado a través de su perfil oficial en Twitter de un tiroteo en el cruce entre la avenida Potrero y la calle 17 y Vermont. “Por favor, evitad el área”, han comunicado, pidiendo a los vecinos permanecer en sus casas.

“La Policía de San Francisco esta en el lugar de un tiroteo que ha ocurrido cerca de la calle 17 y Vermont. Por favor, evitad el área. Se espera el cierre de las calles y retrasos en el tráfico”, han escrito en Twitter.
Además, han precisado que están “pidiendo a la gente que se mantenga a salvo en sus casas” hasta nuevo aviso.
Por el momento, no ha trascendido la cifra de heridos.
El suceso habría tenido lugar en una sede de correos de UPS, popular empresa de paquetería.
"Nuestros pensamientos y rezos están con todos los miembros de UPS en San Francisco y con las autoridades de la Policía de San Francisco", han escrito desde la Policía de Buffalo, en un tuit del que se han hecho eco sus compañeros de la localidad donde ha tenido lugar el suceso.
EDIFICIO ASEGURADO
Si bien los servicios de Operaciones Especiales continúan "inspeccionando el edificio" donde se ha producido el tiroteo "en busca de víctimas y testigos", han informado de que el incidente está bajo control y "el edificio es seguro".
AL MENOS TRES HERIDOS
Al menos tres personas han resultado heridas a causa del tiroteo en el edificio, ubicado cerca de la carretera que recorre la bahía de San Francisco.
"Estaba trabajando y de repente he oído disparos", ha contado Antonio Salic, un testigo. "He mirado por la ventana y he visto a gente salir corriendo (del edificio). Estaban heridos", ha añadido en declaraciones a la cadena CNN.
De acuerdo con su relato, varias personas han optado por subir al tejado del edificio con las manos en alto para mostrar a los agentes de Policía que no iban armados. "Han sido trasladados a un lugar seguro", ha apostillado.
El tiroteo se ha producido en Potrero Hill, una zona residencial.
De acuerdo con los medios locales, el sospechoso habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad y estaría hospitalizado, pero este extremo no ha sido confirmado.