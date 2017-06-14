La Policía de San Francisco activa la alerta por un tiroteo
Noticias Cuatro14/06/201719:05
La Policía de San Francisco, EEUU, ha informado a través de su perfil oficial en Twitter de un tiroteo en el cruce entre la avenida Potrero y la calle 17 y Vermont. “Por favor, evitad el área”, han comunicado, pidiendo a los vecinos permanecer en sus casas.
#SFPD PIO is responding out to the scene. Media staging area will be at 17th and Potrero Ave. pic.twitter.com/HabDSp32xi— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) 14 de junio de 2017
Por el momento, no ha trascendido la cifra de heridos.
#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) 14 de junio de 2017
Thoughts and prayers go out to all UPS staff at the San Fran center and police agencies responding @UPS @SFPD— Buffalo Special PD (@Buff_Special_PD) 14 de junio de 2017
#SFPD contained the incident & building is secure. The Special Ops continues to search the building for additional victims & witnesses. #SF— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) 14 de junio de 2017