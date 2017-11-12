Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Trump llama "gordo y bajo" a Kim Jong Un tras recibir el insulto de "viejo lunático"

Trump llama "gordo y bajo" a Kim Jong Un tras recibir el insulto de "viejo lunático"Reuters

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha lanzado una diatriba en su prolífica cuenta de Twitter donde ha lamentado los insultos que le ha dedicado el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, que le describió como un "viejo lunático", obsesionado por provocar "una guerra nuclear".

"¿Por qué me Kim Jong Un me insulta llamándome viejo? Yo NUNCA le diría que es gordo y bajo", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta. "Oh, en fin, con lo que intento ser su amigo - ¡y quizás algún día pueda suceder!".
Trump ha escrito estas palabras durante las últimas horas de su gira asiática y tras intercambiar impresiones con el presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, a quien defendió ante las acusaciones de injerencia electoral antes de ratificar su voluntad de mejorar las relaciones entre ambos países e insultar a todos los que consideran perjudicial los contactos con Putin.
"A ver cuándo se dan cuenta los 'haters' y los idiotas de ahí fuera que tener una buena relación con Rusia es bueno, no malo. Siempre están jugando a hacer política. Eso es malo para nuestro país. ¡Quiero resolver la situación en Corea del Norte, en Siria, en Ucrania, el terrorismo y Rusia puede ayudar enormemente!", ha añadido.
Al hilo de esta cuestión, Trump ha vuelto a demostrar su fijación por su rival electoral, Hillary Clinton, de quien ha recordado su fracaso a la hora de mejorar las relaciones con Rusia durante su etapa como secretaria de Estado a las órdenes del predecesor de Trump, Barack Obama y, concretamente, una ceremonia en la que Clinton apretó un botón rojo simbólico para reiniciar las relaciones.
"¿Acaso los medios de las 'fake news' recuerdan cuando la ladrona de Hillary Clinton, como secretaria de Estado, suplicaba a Rusia que fuera nuestra amiga con ese botón de reseteo que estaba mal escrito? Obama también lo intentó, pero tenía cero química con Putin", ha escrito Trump.