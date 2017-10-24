Un perro maltratado se asusta de todo el mundo excepto de este bebé
Noticias Cuatro24/10/201706:53
Nora es un pointer inglés que fue rescatado de un refugio tras haber sido maltratada por sus anteriores dueños. Debido a todo lo sufrido, la perra se asustaba y huía de cualquier humano, excepto de Archie, el bebé de sus actuales dueños.
It's amazing how much things can change in a year and, thankfully, how little 💙 #tbt
Yes, Nora, you can have him back in just a minute. (When your dog thinks she has greater rights to your kid than you do! ❤️😂) #whpmyeveryday . #rescuedog #adoptdontshop .
Grateful everyday for these two and the love they have for one another. And for Archie's hair. How could I not be grateful that hair?? ❤ . #ArchietheAnimalWhisperer #rescuedog #adoptdontshop . Fujifilm XT1
