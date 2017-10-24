Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Un perro maltratado se asusta de todo el mundo excepto de este bebé

Nora es un pointer inglés que fue rescatado de un refugio tras haber sido maltratada por sus anteriores dueños. Debido a todo lo sufrido, la perra se asustaba y huía de cualquier humano, excepto de Archie, el bebé de sus actuales dueños.

Cuando Elizabeth Spencer adoptó a Nora, se asustaba de todo el mundo. Sus primeros dueños la habían maltratado hasta tal punto que la perra se ponía nerviosa con la presencia de cualquier persona, según informa Metro.
El pointer inglés fue rescatado de un refugio siete años antes de dar a luz a su primer hijo, y ahora Elizabeth tiene tres hijos, tres gatos y tres perros adoptados. Pero su hijo Archie y Nora tienen una relación muy especial: son mejores amigos.
“Archie es un bebé muy relajado, feliz y bondadoso y parece que todos los animales responden a ello, especialmente Nora.”, confesó Elizabeth a the Dodo.

“Venía de un entorno de maltratos y se asusta de casi todo. Pero sin embargo no se asusta de Archie. ¡Le adora completamente!”, confirma.
Los dos son inseparables. “Si Archie se está bañando, Nora se tumba en el suelo del baño esperando a que salga. Si le estoy cogiendo, ella quiere subirse a mi regazo también.”, asegura la madre.
Ambos acumulan en Instagram una legión de fans –actualmente más de 109.000 seguidores-, donde Elizabeth documenta su relación compartiendo fotos de ambos durmiendo, jugando o relajándose juntos.