La nueva y terrorífica moda que promete arrasar en Halloween

El rabillo rasgado, una diferente e innovadora manera de hacerse la raya del ojo, es la nueva moda que está incendiando las redes sociales.

Rebekka Theenaart ha sido quien ha puesto en práctica esta nueva moda y compartido el resultado en sus redes sociales. Pero este 'rabillo sangriento', que podría alarmar a muchos, no es ni más ni menos que el resultado de aplicar un poco de látex, maquillaje y sangre falsa.
El resultado, que podría parecer real si no nos fijamos atentamente en la foto, ha alarmado a muchos, quienes han asegurado que “da grima” ver la imagen. Sin embargo, el maquillaje ha sido todo un éxito entre sus seguidores y ya ha tenido numerosas réplicas en las redes sociales, prometiendo arrasar entre las adolescentes este Halloween.