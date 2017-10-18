La nueva y terrorífica moda que promete arrasar en Halloween
Noticias Cuatro18/10/201707:09
El rabillo rasgado, una diferente e innovadora manera de hacerse la raya del ojo, es la nueva moda que está incendiando las redes sociales.
When you can't decide if you want to be glam or gore for the halloween party 💃🏼 This is my first ever attempt at a real sfx thing, using that wax stuff is HARD😱 please let me know what you think below! Used @mehronmakeup synwax, spirit gum and fake blood for this, brows are @eyeko #halloween #glam #gore #sfx #makeuplover #makeupgoals #blueeyes #featuremuas #makeup
Una publicación compartida de Rebekka Theenaart (@beautybekky) el 11 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 9:31 PDT
Winged liner sharp enough to kill 🔪 Products used: Fake blood, liquid latex, @nyxcosmetics vivid brights creme in Bad Blood. On my eyes I’m wearing morphe 350 neutral greys and a shimmer, morphe lashes, highlight is @colourpopcosmetics Flexitarian, brows @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in dark brown. Lips are @limecrimemakeup Teddy Bear #hallowin#wingedliner#eyelineronpoint#bloodyeyeliner#bloodymakeup#liquidlatex#sfxmakeup#halloweenmakeup#sharpwing#halloweenlooks#makeupofinstagram#makeuplover#makeupaddict#makeupaccount
Una publicación compartida de @makeupmulli el 7 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 1:51 PDT
It's still #TBT so here is mine!! This is what happens when you don't take off your makeup at night! Lol!! #sfxmakeup #sfx #cut #infection #wingedliner #wingedeyeliner
Una publicación compartida de Shaquira Bonilla (@beautybyshaq) el 10 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 8:54 PDT