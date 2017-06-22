Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Shannen Doherty, bella, serena y feliz en México

Shannen Doherty se recupera en México junto a su marido. La actriz compartía hace 24 horas varias instantáneas de su estancia en la paradisíaca costa mexicana, hasta donde se ha trasladado junto a Kurt Iswarienko para continuar la recuperación del tratamiento contra el cáncer de mama que le fue diagnosticado en 2015.
La estrella de 46 años, que ha hecho partícipes a sus fans de todo el proceso de lucha, incluido el momento que junto a su madre y su mejor amiga se rapó la cabeza, luce un bonito pelo corto rizado e irradia serenidad y felicidad en su rostro.
Un merecido descanso del matrimonio tras un año muy complicado en el que han tenido que afrontar una mastectomía, quimioterapia y radioterapia. Tratamientos que han provocado la remisión de la enfermedad, tal y como la protagonista de Embrujadas confirmó hace dos meses en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Fue hoy y fue un momento . ¿Qué significa la remisión? Escuché esa palabra y no tengo idea de cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? SÍ. Abrumador. SÍ. Ahora seguir esperando", escribió la intérprete junto a una fotografía sentada en el suelo con un atuendo deportivo y una visera de color negro.
Su nombre aparece en varios proyectos cinematográficos y televisivos que han finalizado rodaje o se encuentran en plena grabación, pero la artista apenas se ha hecho eco en redes sociales, más preocupada en mostrar al mundo una imagen positiva y luchadora frente a la pandemia del cáncer.
"Como cada uno de mis compañeros de la familia del cáncer sabe, los próximos cinco años son cruciales. Las recaídas ocurren todo el tiempo. Muchos de ustedes han compartido esa misma historia conmigo", reveló, muestra de su carácter optimista y realista ante su presente.

I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko

