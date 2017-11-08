Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Las adorables fotos de esta madre con sus hijas te van a sacar una sonrisa

La blogger Dominique Davis de 31 años es junto a sus hijas Amelia, de 11 años y Penny de 4 años una estrella en Instagram gracias a las fotos que sube de las tres recreando escenas cotidianas del día a día vestidas de igual manera. Unas instantáneas muy tiernas que sacan una sonrisa a miles de seguidores en la red y que son de lo más divertidas. 

La fama en la red de la blogger Dominique Davis de 31 años, que vive en la ciudad de Durham (Reino Unido), comenzó el día en el que decidió subir una foto de ella y sus hijas vestidas igual a Instagram obteniendo rápidamente 14.000 'Me gusta'. 
Dominique sube con asiduidad fotos a la cuenta de Instagram en la que cuenta con un gran éxito ya firma que "para mantener las ideas próximas, tratamos de mantener cada imagen relacionada con los eventos que están sucediendo en nuestras vidas esa semana, o mostrar lo que hemos estado haciendo o lo que hemos planeado".
"A la gente le gustan nuestras fotos porque son divertidas, alegres e inducen a la sonrisa y documentan la relación entre una madre y sus hijas", asegura la blogger que comparte protagonismo con sus hijas Amelia, de 11 años y Penny de 4 años.
Con cada sesión de fotos, en las que no invierte más de cinco o 10 minutos de un sábado o domingo por la mañana, Davis espera hacer crecer su cuenta de Instagram de otras maneras y tal vez escribir un libro para niños abordando temas como el feminismo y el sexismo. 
Pero más que nada, "espero que mis hijas recuerden los momentos divertidos que hemos tenido", le asegura a PEOPLE, "y que siempre disfruten mirando hacia atrás en mi cuenta semanal sobre su crecimiento".