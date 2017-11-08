Las adorables fotos de esta madre con sus hijas te van a sacar una sonrisa
Noticias Cuatro08/11/201713:22
La blogger Dominique Davis de 31 años es junto a sus hijas Amelia, de 11 años y Penny de 4 años una estrella en Instagram gracias a las fotos que sube de las tres recreando escenas cotidianas del día a día vestidas de igual manera. Unas instantáneas muy tiernas que sacan una sonrisa a miles de seguidores en la red y que son de lo más divertidas.
How many autumn photos would you have to post before it’s classed as ‘autumn spam’? 🙈 I think may be teetering on the edge. Although autumn does get a big yes from us, we’re thinking of going away end of this week. Any suggestions of where’s good to go around this time of year? We’re not fussy when it comes to temperature - it can be cold, hot, mild, we don’t mind - but it does need to be somewhere good for kids, and if it’s good for food then that’s even better. #allthatisthree
Yesterday, while in Liverpool city centre, we saw girls shopping with rollers in their hair (commitment to voluminous hair here is strong 💪🏻💁🏻). Being the daughter of a hairdresser, hair rollers would give me hours of entertainment as a kid. Rolling up my hair, my doll's hair, my friend's hair, my dog's hair - usually resulting in a tangled mess 🙈. The hairdressing flair obviously didn't pass down to me. What weird items did you find entertainment in as a child? #allthatisthree
Breakfast together, still lounging in your pyjamas at 11 am, lie ins (well, if it's your turn to lie in that is), and #allthatisthree, that's what Sunday's are all about.
What else is better together? The #allthatisthree images, of course 😉. They wouldn't be half as interesting or even remotely as funny, if they only featured me. They need us all, together. Oh, and pamper days. They're always better when they're done together, am I right? #WHPbettertogether
