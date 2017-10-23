Mr. Walker, de ser perro guía a recibir huéspedes en un hotel
El perro labrador Mr. Walker de 18 meses es el encargado de guiar a los huéspedes en el hotel Hyatt de Melbourne, (Australia). Tras haber sido perro guía, ahora su tarea consiste en acompañar a los invitados a la habitación y hacerlos sentir cómodos.
"Is it Friday yet?" . Getting through Thursdays with Mr Walker . #barkhyattmelbourne #parkhyatt #parkhyattmelbourne #barkhyatt
Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne)
Watch Mr Walker on Channel Ten's The Project at 6.30PM tonight to find out more about our Canine Ambassador's mission and purpose! #BarkHyattMelbourne #GuideDogsVictoria #BarkHyatt #parkhyattmelbourne
Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne)
Mr.Walker doing yoga on the deck. #barkhyattmelbourne #guidedogsvictoria
Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne)
Thank You for all wonderful support we've received since introducing our new Canine Ambassador, Mr Walker! Our furry ambassador is settling into his role nicely, seen here on duty at the hotel's lobby entrance with his work jacket on and his trusty wombat to keep him company! #barkhyattmelbourne #barkhyatt #worldofhyatt #parkhyattmelbourne #guidedogsvictoria
Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne)