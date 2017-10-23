Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Mr. Walker, de ser perro guía a recibir huéspedes en un hotel

Mr. Walker, de ser perro guía a recibir huéspedes en un hotelInformativos Telecinco

El perro labrador Mr. Walker de 18 meses es el encargado de guiar a los huéspedes en el hotel Hyatt de Melbourne, (Australia). Tras haber sido perro guía, ahora su tarea consiste en acompañar a los invitados a la habitación y hacerlos sentir cómodos. 

Una de las nuevas atracciones que tiene el hotel Park Hyatt Melbourne situado en la ciudad Australiana es el perro labrador de 18 meses que se encarga de recibir a los huéspedes ya acompañarles a sus habitaciones de forma que les haga sentir lo más cómodos posible.

"Is it Friday yet?" . Getting through Thursdays with Mr Walker . #barkhyattmelbourne #parkhyatt #parkhyattmelbourne #barkhyatt

Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne) el 4 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 4:32 PDT

Fue perro guía pero ahora pasa su tiempo en el complejo hotelero donde se ha ganado el cariño de trabajadores y clientes. El hotel muestra numerosas fotografías del día a día del perro labrador en las instalaciones del hotel y junto a los huéspedes.
"Mr.Walker mantiene una carrera exitosa combinando su afección por la naturaleza junto con sus habilidades para manejarse con las personas y ascendiendo de pasante a embajador ", ha afirmado la página del hotel.

Mr.Walker doing yoga on the deck. #barkhyattmelbourne #guidedogsvictoria

Una publicación compartida de Park Hyatt Melbourne (@parkhyattmelbourne) el 20 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:55 PDT

Además puede disfrutar de todos los beneficios que tiene cualquier empleado, ya sea la pilates, clases de yoga, juegos infantiles e incluso se le suele ver en el parque del hotel entreteniendo a los niños que se hospedan para que su estadía sea más amena.
"La respuesta de los huéspedes es totalmente positiva, en caso de que no estén de acuerdo con que Mr. Walker quiera estar cerca de ellos, el can se suele dar cuenta y sigue con sus tareas diarias enfocándose en otras tareas", dicta en la página del hotel en caso de que la persona no quiera tener trato con el animal.