Aún no lo has visto todo: prepárate para alucinar con este par de hermanos skaters

Se comporta como una niña de su edad más. Asegura que no le gustan las verduras y que le da miedo la oscuridad, pero cuando se sube encima de su tabla no hay nada ni nadie que pueda con ella. Sky comenzó a patinar a los tres años , aprendiendo trucos con su padre en las calles de Miyazaki, Japón. Seis años después, la pequeña skater ya se ha convertido en la atleta más joven en participar en el Vans US Pro Series , le llueven las ofertas de los patrocinadores y ha recorrido medio mundo con su mejor amiga bajo el brazo.