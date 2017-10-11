Aún no lo has visto todo: prepárate para alucinar con este par de hermanos skaters
Solo tienen 9 y 6 años, pero en cuanto te das un paseo por las redes sociales de Sky y Ocean Brown, gestionadas hábilmente por su madre, la capacidad de sorpresa se vuelve infinita. Parecen sacados de un catálogo de moda, pero detrás de esta mini pareja de hermanos de origen japonés se esconden unas cualidades para el deporte que más de un veterano quisiera para sí.
