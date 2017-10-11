Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Aún no lo has visto todo: prepárate para alucinar con este par de hermanos skaters

Sky y Ocean Browncuatro.com

Solo tienen 9 y 6 años, pero en cuanto te das un paseo por las redes sociales de Sky y Ocean Brown, gestionadas hábilmente por su madre, la capacidad de sorpresa se vuelve infinita. Parecen sacados de un catálogo de moda, pero detrás de esta mini pareja de hermanos de origen japonés se esconden unas cualidades para el deporte que más de un veterano quisiera para sí. 

Se comporta como una niña de su edad más. Asegura que no le gustan las verduras y que le da miedo la oscuridad, pero cuando se sube encima de su tabla no hay nada ni nadie que pueda con ella. Sky comenzó a patinar a los tres años, aprendiendo trucos con su padre en las calles de Miyazaki, Japón. Seis años después, la pequeña skater ya se ha convertido en la atleta más joven en participar en el Vans US Pro Series, le llueven las ofertas de los patrocinadores y ha recorrido medio mundo con su mejor amiga bajo el brazo.
Lejos de que los más de 86k seguidores que siguen sus hazañas en instagram se le hayan subido a la cabeza, Sky quiere aprovechar la oportunidad que le ha dado el deporte para servir de inspiración y ayuda a otros niños menos afortunados por todo el mundo. "Quiero mostrarles que si se esfuerzan y sacan lo mejor de sí mismos, ningún sueño es imposible de alcanzar", afirma convencida la pequeña.
Además, Sky no está sola en su empeño. La skater cuenta con otro gran aliado. Se trata ni más ni menos que de su hermano menor Ocean que, siguiendo su estela, también se está convirtiendo en un experto de los trucos sobre la tabla. De la firme mano de Sky, al pequeño de la familia Brown también cayó en las redes del skate y ahora forma junto a ella una de las jóvenes parejas más prometedoras del panorama 'callejero' y pasan por ser dos de los jóvenes talentos con más futuro de la actualidad del deporte.  
Pero por si esto no fuera suficiente, Sky y Ocean también están haciendo sus pinitos en el mundo del surf y del wakeboard. Si ya 'cabalgan' sobre el asfalto, ¿por qué no hacerlo también sobre las olas?, debió de pensar su padre cuando les hizo madrugar por primera vez para ir a la playa. Y, aunque en un primer momento no les hizo mucha gracia, ahora son ellos los que le suplican a él que los lleve bien temprano para coger las mejores olas del día.
Visto lo visto será mejor que a partir de ahora apuntéis sus nombres y os quedéis con sus caras porque la progresión de estos hermanos parece no tener fin. Y, siguiendo los propios consejos de estos sabios de los skateparks, recordad que nada es imposible, si creéis que podéis hacerlo, llegaréis a hacerlo, solo hay que trabajar en ello.