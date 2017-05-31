Las primeras palabras de la novia de Hayden tras su muerte: “Nuestro beso de despedida se quedará conmigo para siempre”
cuatro.com31/05/201711:34
Tras dos semanas sin hacer declaraciones ni hacer publicaciones en sus redes sociales, Jackie Marin, la que era prometida del fallecido Nicky Hayden, ha roto su silencio publicando una emotiva carta de despedida al amor de su vida. Unas palabras llenas de sentimiento que han emocionado a sus seguidores y al mundo del deporte.
I dream about your smile. Not just when I sleep but every waking moment. The morning of May 17th, was one of the most special mornings for me that I can look back on. The man up above must have been watching closely to see how you spend your last hours with me because you really went the extra mile to show me just how much you love me. Our kiss goodbye before you left for your ride will stay with me forever. Nicky, you are my soulmate and you took my heart when you left. You may keep it but when we meet again take my hand as well and walk me home. I miss you. Until we meet again.
Una publicación compartida de jPunk (@jpunk_) el 30 de May de 2017 a la(s) 7:32 PDT
When in Rome!❤️🇮🇹 #VeniVidiAmavi
Una publicación compartida de jPunk (@jpunk_) el 6 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 2:13 PDT