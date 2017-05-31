Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Las primeras palabras de la novia de Hayden tras su muerte: “Nuestro beso de despedida se quedará conmigo para siempre”

Tras dos semanas sin hacer declaraciones ni hacer publicaciones en sus redes sociales, Jackie Marin, la que era prometida del fallecido Nicky Hayden, ha roto su silencio publicando una emotiva carta de despedida al amor de su vida. Unas palabras llenas de sentimiento que han emocionado a sus seguidores y al mundo del deporte.

"Sueño con tu sonrisa. No sólo cuando duermo, sino cada momento de vigilia". Así comienza el emotivo mensaje que ha dedicado Jackie Marin, más conocida como J Punk en sus redes sociales, al que iba a ser su marido en los próximos meses. La pareja había anunciado su compromiso hace un año y se encontraba ultimando los detalles de su boda.
Tras más de dos semanas de silencio después de que el piloto estadounidense falleciera tras permancer cinco días en coma a causa de un accidente de bicicleta, Jackie decidió rendir finalmente un homenaje al que era el amor de su vida con una declaración llena de sentimiento.
"La mañana del 17 de mayo, fue una de las mañanas más especiales para mí que puedo mirar hacia atrás. El hombre de arriba debe haber estado observando atentamente para ver cómo pasas tus últimas horas conmigo porque realmente fuiste más allá para mostrarme cuánto me amas. Nuestro beso de despedida antes de que te fueras para tu viaje se quedará conmigo para siempre. Nicky, eres mi alma gemela y me quitaste el corazón cuando te fuiste. Puede que lo guarde, pero cuando nos encontremos otra vez toma mi mano y llévame a casa. Te extraño. Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo".
Jackie Marin dio el salto a la fama en el año 2013, cuando protagonizó el reallity "The Tequila Sisters". Conocida entre sus seguidores como la "Kardashian latina", además posee un gran talento musical como vocalista, habiendo grabado ya varios éxitos muy populares en la red.
Tras cinco años de relación, Hayden le había pedido matrimonio el 7 de mayo del pasado 2016 en una góndola durante un viaje en Venecia, tal y como informaron ellos mismos en las redes sociales.

When in Rome!❤️🇮🇹 #VeniVidiAmavi

