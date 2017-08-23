El culturismo mundial llora la muerte de Dallas McCarver: todo apunta a que se atragantó cenando
cuatro.com23/08/201713:51
Dallas McCarver, una de las máximas estrellas mundiales del culturismo, ha sido hallado muerto en su casa. Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a que McCarver falleció al atraganterse mientras cenaba solo en su domiclio.
❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short-- aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family-- the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same -- just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met-- my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! -- you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE -- like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver -- I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel-- STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started -- and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong
Una publicación compartida de ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) el 22 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 2:34 PDT
Could've been a little slower and better under control wth these 160s today... but sometimes you've just got to let the intensity flow. Great chest day with @josh_lenartowicz in @project_flex_fl #DragonsLair ! That damn @redcon1official #Silencer had me sweating like a whore in church boy! Whew!!!! #HotAsHell #LoveIt #DoTheHardSfuff #bigcountry #dallasmccarver #outgrowyourego #redcon1
Una publicación compartida de Dallas "Big Country" McCarver (@dallasmccarver) el 21 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 2:32 PDT