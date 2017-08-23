Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

El culturismo mundial llora la muerte de Dallas McCarver: todo apunta a que se atragantó cenando

El culturismo mundial llora la muerte de Dallas McCarver: todo apunta a que se atragantó cenandocuatro.com

Dallas McCarver, una de las máximas estrellas mundiales del culturismo, ha sido hallado muerto en su casa. Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a que McCarver falleció al atraganterse mientras cenaba solo en su domiclio.

Le encontró un amigo que fue a visitarle. Su novia, Dana Brooke, luchadora de WWE, asegura que había hablado con él apenas unas horas antes y le había dicho que iba a prepararse algo de cena. “Te amo. Adiós”, fueron sus últimas palabras, según Brooke.

❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short-- aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family-- the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same -- just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met-- my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! -- you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE -- like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver -- I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel-- STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started -- and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong

Una publicación compartida de ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) el 22 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 2:34 PDT

La principal hipótesis de la investigación es que McCarver murió atragantado mientras cenaba. Su novia ha dejado en Instagram un mensaje de despedida que está conmoviendo al mundo del culturismo. “Él era el único que me comprendía. Terminaba mis frases, siempre sabía lo que estaba pensando”. Pocas horas antes de morir, también en Instagram, el propio McCarver publicaba en Instagram una sesión de entrenamiento en la que se le veía totalmente entregado a su pasión.
McCarver terminó octavo en la prestigiosa competición Mister Olympia en 2016. Empezó su carrera en el culturismo a los 21 años y enseguida empezó a tener reconocimiento y prestigio.