El método "infalible" para adelgazar en Instagram que tiene 7 millones de seguidores

Tiene 25 años y casi siete millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. Kayla Itsines se ha convertido en la nueva gurú para perder peso haciendo deporte. Sus entrenamientos son la nueva tendencia 'healthy' que arrasa en la red donde sus seguidores cuelgan los cambios físicos con su método.
Pero ¿Cómo se consigue lucir nueva figura? Kayla propone la combinación entre ejercicio y una dieta equilibrada. Trabajo de gimnasio los lunes, miércoles y viernes en dos circuitos. Y lo que más gusta a sus seguidores: promete resultados con tan solo 14 minutos de ejercicio.

Are your salads getting boring?? Try adding some pesto and pasta. Its the best thing ever!! www.kaylaitsines.com/app photo credit - @fit.foodie.nutter

Una publicación compartida de KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) el 11 de May de 2017 a la(s) 4:52 PDT

SURPRISE!!!! .....MY NEW WORKOUT PROGRAM BBG STRONGER IS NOW LIVE IN THE @SWEAT APP!! FINALLY - LEG PRESS, CABLES AND MORE... My brand new program, just like BBG, focuses on 28-minute resistance sessions 2-3 x per week, but is specially designed for those wanting to workout at the gym! #BBGstronger incorporates both gym-based equipment as well as free weights! From week 1 onwards I will take you on a journey where I slowly introduce you to gym equipment, allowing you to take your strength to another level. I want women to walk into the gym with CONFIDENCE. I'm going to teach women NOT to be afraid of weights, and instead use them to strengthen their bodies from the inside out! 💛 Together, SWEAT and I are on the same mission, to help women live a happier, healthier and more confident life! .... and that's not the only surprise sweat has for you..... check out @SWEAT for more!!! www.kaylaitsines.com/app

Una publicación compartida de KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) el 14 de May de 2017 a la(s) 4:46 PDT

Según ha comentado en varias entrevistas, “el éxito del método Kayla reside en tres factores claves: la creación de una comunidad que se motiva y viraliza compartiendo fotos del antes y el después, que incluye la dieta como un elemento clave dentro del entrenamiento, y que va dirigido a lo que la mayoría de las mujeres quieren: verse más tonificadas y en forma".

Ladies, what did you train today?! www.kaylaitsines.com/app

Una publicación compartida de KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) el 2 de May de 2017 a la(s) 10:30 PDT

Sus 7 millones de seguidores ya tienen un nombre en Instagram: ‘el ejército de Kayla'. La modelo de Victoria's Secret Candice Swanepoel es una de sus seguidoras más ilustres. ¿Te apuntas a esta nueva moda en Instagram? Ejercicio y comida sana son las claves…

Skipping!! Warm up!! 👌 www.kaylaitsines.com/app #bbgvideo

Una publicación compartida de KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) el 27 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 10:31 PDT

