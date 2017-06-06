La cuenta fitness de Instagram que te motiva y demuestra que cualquier cambio físico es posible
#Tfitking Show love to @diogoferreirafit I decided to change my life after my son was born and I realized that I may not be arround to see him grow if I didn't change my life. After that I fell in love with runnning and weight lifting. Now I am training for my first marathon in July _____________________________________ Tag friends and family to share the TFitnation movement!!! _____________________________________ #transformationfitnation #health #fit #instafit #cardio #training #transformation #beforeandafter #menshealth #eatclean #diet #cardio #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #extreamweightloss #fitspo #fitness #bbg #transformation #instafit #inspiration #transformationtuesday #healthy #transformation #progress I Don't own photos Instagram. All rights and reserve go to owner
Una publicación compartida de Twitter: Tfitnation (@transformationfitnation) el 4 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 10:52 PDT
#TFitQueen Show Some love to: @Ceexfit . Hello my name is Céline. One can say, i went through several extremes in my life, from overweight, to anorexia and then end up obesity. I get out each day a little more because i now know to listen to my body and i discovered this passion. The room. I really started fitness 1 1/2 years ago now. I have always done it but never assiduously ! Last year i lost 20 kilos then i picked up a few. . Cervical pains prevented me from training and i did not eat proprely during this period. It's been 3months that i've taken everything very seriously, im -18kilos but especially a lot of cm 😁 fitness is not only a sport, its become a passion for me, It's a reason to get up in the morning, know that after a big day at work i go there allows me to free myself, to feel me live and especially to get closer to my goal gradually ! I train 6times a week and i pay close attention to food! There is no secret to have the body of your Dream!:) my advice 1 do it for YOU and not to please _____________________________________ 🌍Tag your friends and family and don't forget to hashtag #transformationfitnation with your before and after pic!!!____________________________________ #health #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #extreamweightloss #fitspo #weightwatchers #slimmingworld #fitness #bestoftheday #igmasters #transformation #instafit #inspiration #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #healthyliving #transformation #gym #fitness #diet #follow #burnfat #transformationtuesday #gym #strong #eatclean #cardio I Don't own photos Instagram. All rights and reserve go to owner
Una publicación compartida de Twitter: Tfitnation (@transformationfitnation) el 3 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 6:49 PDT
#TFitQueen Show Some love to: @vee_shrinking It's only recently dawned on me how unhealthy I really was at my heaviest, not only physically but mentally. I didn't realise that I was so unhappy. I was extremely hostile and full of judgement & that was a reflection of myself more than it was ever about others. I now feel like I'm in a place that I can be truly inspired & supportive of others without feelings of inadequacy. What's surprised me the most is that shedding the weight has been more of a spiritual & mental transformation than a physical one. ❥☾↠✧ _____________________________________ 🌍Tag your friends and family and don't forget to hashtag #transformationfitnation with your before and after pic!!!____________________________________ #health #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #extreamweightloss #fitspo #weightwatchers #slimmingworld #fitness #bestoftheday #igmasters #transformation #instafit #inspiration #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #healthyliving #transformation #gym #fitness #diet #follow #burnfat #transformationtuesday #gym #strong #eatclean #cardio I Don't own photos Instagram. All rights and reserve go to owner
Una publicación compartida de Twitter: Tfitnation (@transformationfitnation) el 1 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 2:21 PDT
#TFitQueen Show Some love to: @rafaarlotta Always good to remember! You are the one who chooses who you want to be and how you want to be! You are the one who is responsible for your life, for what you have inside and for what you have outside! She is still responsible for your image (be it good or bad ... it conveying what you are inside or not). It's all your responsibility! . . Now, faced with this realization, what do you intend to do? . _____________________________________ 🌍Tag your friends and family and don't forget to hashtag #transformationfitnation with your before and after pic!!!____________________________________ #health #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #extreamweightloss #fitspo #weightwatchers #slimmingworld #fitness #bestoftheday #igmasters #transformation #instafit #inspiration #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #healthyliving #transformation #gym #fitness #diet #follow #burnfat #transformationtuesday #gym #strong #eatclean #cardio I Don't own photos Instagram. All rights and reserve go to owner
Una publicación compartida de Twitter: Tfitnation (@transformationfitnation) el 2 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 9:33 PDT
#Tfitking Show love to @biggieodonnell Over the past four years I've lost 225 pounds naturally and have maintained that weight loss due to healthy eating, heavy training and daily movement. I never found any magic unicorn powder along the way, no miracle pills ever worked and no matter how many times I wished for a genie to pop out and make me skinny, it never happened. _____________________________________ Tag friends and family to share the TFitnation movement!!! _____________________________________ #transformationfitnation #health #fit #instafit #cardio #training #transformation #beforeandafter #menshealth #eatclean #diet #cardio #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #extreamweightloss #fitspo #fitness #bbg #transformation #instafit #inspiration #transformationtuesday #healthy #transformation #progress I Don't own photos Instagram. All rights and reserve go to owner
Una publicación compartida de Twitter: Tfitnation (@transformationfitnation) el 1 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 6:55 PDT