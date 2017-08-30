Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Gemelas, influencers y ‘cracks’ del baloncesto: Las hermanas Dakota y Dylan González arrasan en Instagram

gemelascuatro.com
Son influencers, son gemelas y les 'flipa' el baloncesto. Dylan y Dakota González son las nuevas estrellas del deporte universitario en Estados Unidos. Sus cuentas de Instagram tienen un millón de seguidores cada una,. No comparten los mismos post, pero casi... Como buenas gemelas, van a la par pero guardan diminutas diferencias.
Ambas jugarán a partir de este mes de septiembre en la Global Mixed Gender Basketball League, una competición de baloncesto mixto creada por el rapero Percy 'Master P' Miller. La competición mezclará hombres y mujeres en sus equipos y las gemelas González prometen convertirse en una de las parejas estrella. Lo harán en los New Orleans Gators, el equipo de la ciudad natal del rapero.
Además de haber jugado en equipos universitarios en Kansas y Las Vegas, Dylan González fue novia del jugador de la NBA Anthony Davis. El amor no prosperó pero sí pasión la pasión por el baloncesto que ha llevado a las dos hermanas a convertirse en profesionales.
Además, sus cuentas de Instagram no están dedicadas exclusivamente al deporte. Las dos hermanas comparten a menudo sus fiestas, salidas y evento, lo que les ha permitido convertirse también en influencers en las redes.

We have sooooo much love for AZ! The city was crazyyy🙌🏽 Thank you for the time Phoenix 💋

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 17 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 11:16 PDT

Big big thanks to @ballislife for the love and support 🙌🏽🙏🏽🏀

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 11 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:34 PST

Who's up😜🏀🏀💪 @miss_dyl in neon😼 This was a #LISTERation 😄

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 19 de Ago de 2014 a la(s) 11:05 PDT

👀 new season 2016-2017 #12

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 30 de May de 2016 a la(s) 4:45 PDT

Made it to Day 3 of #TraeDay2017 so who likes bowling? 🤔 📸: @twonecannady

Una publicación compartida de The Goatess ™ (@miss_dyl) el 23 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:49 PDT

Missing from last post for some reason... read caption 🙏🏽

Una publicación compartida de The Goatess ™ (@miss_dyl) el 12 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:52 PDT

Our favorite twins 😝😎@jaslister11 @cinn_11 @miss_dyl

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 26 de Jul de 2014 a la(s) 8:47 PDT

Gameday. 7pm vs. New Mexico in Cox Pavilion 🏀

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 3 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 11:25 PST

Watch the full video on the YouTube channel Dollbabyduo 🎥 link in bio for the EP T A K E 1 ❤️🖤

Una publicación compartida de w o t a s a m a ™ (@misss_kota) el 7 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 4:46 PDT

Missing from last post for some reason... read caption 🙏🏽

Una publicación compartida de The Goatess ™ (@miss_dyl) el 12 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:52 PDT

Is it just me? 👯👀 #justdylwithit

Una publicación compartida de The Goatess ™ (@miss_dyl) el 16 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 1:49 PDT

TWINJAS🙅🏻🙅🏻👯 #wota #drdyl check the snap if you don't think it's real 😎 📸: miss_dyl & misss_kota

Una publicación compartida de The Goatess ™ (@miss_dyl) el 12 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 8:17 PDT

Weah!
Weah!