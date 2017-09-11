Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Djokovic presenta en Instagram a su segunda hija con esta foto de puro amor en familia

Djokovic presenta a sus seguidores de Instagram a Tara, su primera hijacuatro.com
Novak Djokovic está viviendo uno de los mejores momentos de su vida. El tenista serbio, que no ha tenido su mejor año en lo deportivo, está lleno de alegría tras haber sido padre por segunda vez.
Así lo mostró en redes sociales, publicando una tierna fotografía en la que presentaba sociedad a Tara, su primera hija tras el nacimiento de Stefan en 2014.

Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home. Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being... what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent! Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine! 😇🎉❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Una publicación compartida de Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) el 9 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:13 PDT

La tierna imagen, en la que aparecen las dos manos de Tara junto a la de Nole y su esposa Jelena, ha servido como anuncio oficial de la llegada al mundo de la nueva integrante de la familia Djokovic, que había anunciado su embarazo en febrero de 2017.
"Mando mi amor y admiración a todas las mujeres del mundo, por pasar tanto dolor y esfuerzo para crear vida, traerla y elevar al ser humano", escribía Novak en una emotiva publicación que ya ha superado los doscientos treinta mil likes.
