Djokovic presenta en Instagram a su segunda hija con esta foto de puro amor en familia
Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home. Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single women out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being... what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent! Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine! 😇🎉❤️👨👩👧👦
